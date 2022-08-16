High school football: Logan, Reynolds looks to redeem themselves after losing season

The Logan High School football team struggled in 2021, and there were few who watched with more frustration than senior running back and wide receiver Eli Reynolds.

After playing five games and recording 872 all-purpose yards, injuries and an off-the-field issue led to disciplinary action that kept him off the field. Now, Reynolds hopes he can lift the team from their 3-6 record in 2021.

“It was really hard,” Reynolds said. “I was out after a few games for stuff that shouldn’t have been done. I’m just happy to be back, I’m ready to bounce back and play with this team again.”

“Knowing I didn’t get to finish my year strong like I had coming in, it motivated me to be the best person I can be out on the field. I make sure I can keep everyone’s heads up. I have a goal to reach this year and I don’t want to let anyone down.”

Logan coach Casey Knoble said not only has Reynolds developed as an athlete, but he now carries himself with more maturity.

“These are still all kids,” Knoble said. “Everybody makes mistakes in life, but he’s a tremendous athlete. I’ve seen him grow, not just as an athlete in the weight room, but mature as a person. He’s much more calm and can handle adversity better than they used to.

“That’s how we all grow up. He made a mistake and hurt the team. I’ve just seen leaps and bounds in his maturity, physical growth and talent over the last year.”

The 3-6 record — including a five-game losing streak — led to a newfound commitment from many players, according to Knoble. The Rangers are looking to return to the WIAA postseason for the first time since 2018.

“These guys didn’t enjoy losing games last year,” Knoble said. “We had a good core of kids that were in the weight room that really got after it throughout the summer. We have a group that this is important to. They want to finish above .500 and make the playoffs. That’s what I’ve seen the biggest change is seeing a large number of kids make a commitment.”

While commitment has been the biggest change off-the-field, Knoble has noticed an influx of playmakers on both sides of the ball. Junior quarterback Johnny Leaver will take over the starting spot after being primarily a wide receiver last season. His coach noted he’ll have plenty of options to distribute touches.

“There’s a number of kids that can get the ball and do something with it,” Knoble said. “I think that’s more than we’ve had in the past. Defensively, I think we have a lot of kids who can fly around and make plays on the football. Those are the two biggest improvements I’ve seen from a year ago.”

The Rangers’ biggest challenge heading into the season is filling several key starters on defense. Four of Logan’s top five tackle leaders graduated while Leaver is the only one that remains. Most notable to Knoble is the loss of inside rusher Martell Owens, who recorded 3½ sacks last season and gave the Rangers a tactical advantage by drawing multiple blockers.

“The biggest loss on the inside was Martell (Owens),” Knoble said. “We kind of set our defense around him and teams had to double him. On the defensive line, we’re going to have to rotate inside. Our guys are going to have to get low and use their quickness a little more than size. We’re not going to be the biggest team in the world and we know that going in.”

Knoble said that the team will rely more on pressure from the edge by seniors and two-year starters Gabe Kattchee and Scott Grossbach. Grossbach has the potential to be a target on offense as well, finishing last season with 201 receiving yards as a tight end.

Kattchee said he thinks the team will be able to manage rushing teams with newer players while an experienced secondary sets them up for a good pass defense.

“Playing in front of people in a game environment is just different,” Kattchee said. “I think that with the guys we have working, we’ll be okay…Our strength is going to be containing the run up front. I like the playmakers we have outside. A lot of the players we do bring back are defensive backs so I feel like we can play the pass well while we make progress up front.”

Kattchee and the Logan defense will get their first opportunity for in-game reps when they travel to Eau Claire on Thursday. The Rangers will play Eau Claire Memorial High School in a nonconference opener, scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m.