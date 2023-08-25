TOMAH — Even as the underdog against a state finalist from a year ago, the Tomah High School football team had the momentum from the outset.

An opening drive touchdown run for 14 yards by senior running back Logan Rufledt was a big tell that Friday night was a big opportunity for the Timberwolves.

“It was huge,” Tomah coach Joe Protz said. “We took time off the clock, we knew we could get a fourth and short or third and short against them and just grind that baby out.”

The Timberwolves grinded to the tune of 351 rushing yards in a 27-13 win over the visiting West Salem Panthers. Rufledt finished with 260 yards and four touchdowns on 32 carries.

“We’re going to learn from what they did and see what we made mistakes on,” Logan Rufledt said. “Physicality wise, we just have to keep playing.”

Physicality has been Tomah’s bread and butter for several seasons, but it’s finally starting to pay off with results. Tomah hasn’t won back-to-back games since the COVID-stricken season of Spring 2021 and hasn’t started 2-0 since 2019.

“We could see on film that they were a physical program and they definitely brought that tonight,” West Salem coach Justin Jehn said. “We struggled to stop them all night long. They out physical us for sure.”

Rufledt had two touchdowns in the first quarter to have the Timberwolves (2-0) up 14-0 after one quarter.

A 39-yard touchdown pass by junior quarterback Luke Baginski to senior wide receiver Tamarrein Henderson in the second was the only first half highlight for West Salem. The Panthers (1-1) trailed 21-7 at halftime with just 29 yards of offense.

Tomah rode Rufledt for five carries on their first possession of the second half, capping off a 65-yard drive with a 35-yard touchdown run to put Tomah up 27-7.

A 15-yard penalty by the Timberwolves turned a major loss on a fumble into a big gain for the Panthers next drive. Baginski found senior wide receiver Cole Everson for an eight-yard touchdown. Baginski would finish the night going 10-for-18 with 151 passing yards, two touchdowns and an interception.

Jehn said West Salem will use this game as a chance to evaluate itself. An early loss last year to Onalaska proved to be a spring off point for the Panthers, who won 12-in-a-row on their way to the WIAA Division 3 state finals.

“You schedule a program like Tomah because you know you’re going to get a physical football team and we’ve done that for a couple of years,” Jehn said. “We knew that was something we needed to test this year so we look forward to reviewing film and seeing who’s performing and who’s not. The physicality is something we have to be able to match.”

Tomah will travel to Baraboo next Friday to start MVC play. West Salem opens Coulee play on the road against Westby.