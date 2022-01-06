 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

High school football: Matt Schiebel steps down as Onalaska Luther football coach

Onalaska Luther coach Matt Schiebel and his team have to replace the bulk of their offensive production from a year ago, but the coach is confident the Knights can fill those spots.

 Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune

The Onalaska Luther High School football program will have a new coach for the 2022 season.

Luther announced Thursday that Matt Schiebel, who coached the Knights for the past six seasons, has stepped down from his position.

Schiebel's teams posted a 16-37 record during those season, but eight of the victories came in 2020 and 2021.

The Knights were in the Coulee Conference when Schiebel took over the program and moved to the SWAL in 2019. Their 2020 season was comprised of a schedule featuring Six Rivers and Ridge and Valley teams when the Scenic Bluffs opted for a spring season, and they played their first SBC schedule this past fall.

Luther posted a 5-5 overall record in 2021 and became a WIAA playoff qualifier for the first time in 14 years. It was knocked out of the Division 6 bracket by Lancaster 26-16 in the first round. The Knights also played two playoff games amid altered COVID playoff procedures in 2020 and split those games.

Juniors Nate Riley and Tanner Bass were both named to the all-conference second team and lead the returning players for a new coach. Riley caught 26 passes for 249 yards and a touchdown. Bass, a linebacker, made 55 total tackles and 16 stops behind the line of scrimmage.

