High school football: Melrose-Mindoro aims to build

Last season was, by most measures, a successful one for the Melrose-Mindoro High School football team.

The Mustangs went 5-2 in Dairyland Conference play to finish third in the standings and were 5-4 overall in the regular season before a first-round WIAA Division 6 playoff exit.

For this fall’s Mustangs, though, the goal is not to match last season’s successes.

“We don’t want to replicate it, we want to be better,” coach Tory Lockington said. “Just working hard and executing everything and hopefully we can be in the mix of things.”

Improving is certainly possible, but it will not be a cake walk to make up for last season’s departures; Melrose-Mindoro is losing its top four receivers and three of its top four rushers from last season due to graduation.

Fortunately for the Mustangs, they return junior quarterback Braydon Lockington.

As a sophomore, Lockington was the team’s third-leading rusher with 277 yards on 94 carries with five touchdowns while also throwing for 990 yards with a 47.1% completion rate and tossing seven touchdowns and nine interceptions. On defense, he was also second on the team with 88 tackles while leading the team with 18 tackles for loss.

He will play a key role on both sides of the field this season, but Melrose-Mindoro’s record will rely on finding the proper players for the other 10 spots on the field more than just how dominant Lockington’s play is.

“That will definitely help the team, but we need guys to go around him. One guy isn’t going to take us a long way, we need a bunch of guys to go with him,” Tory Lockington said.

In that respect, Lockington’s off-the-field impact on the Mustangs might be even more important than the individual stats he puts up this fall.

“He’s picking up kids, bringing them to the weight room. Picking up kids, bringing them to football practice now,” Tory Lockington said. “If the weight room wasn’t open, we have a little weight room at one of our barns and he’d get guys and go over there and lift.”

Quarterback is not the only spot where the team brings back starting experience. The offensive line will be a strong point thanks to the return of senior Carter Peterson and two-year starting junior Mitchell Berg.

The team is also anticipating steps up by some newer faces, including junior running back/linebacker Jackson Blaken and senior quarterback/tight end/defensive back Ty Zeman.

After their respectable 2021 season, Melrose-Mindoro’s players and coaches are setting their sights on improving their record in order to win the Dairyland crown and also earn a home playoff game.

However, before they dive into the grind of the conference season, they have one important goal to achieve first.

“The kids sit down and write their goals, and always one is to beat Bangor,” Lockington said.

The Mustangs will host the Cardinals to kick off of the season on Aug. 18. Bangor has often beaten Melrose-Mindoro in this annual nonconference matchup. Bangor has started 14 of its past 15 seasons with a win over Melrose-Mindoro, and the Mustangs don’t have a win in the series since 2007.