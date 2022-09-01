High school football: Michek's arm leads Bangor past Royall

BANGOR — It was just the fourth snap of the game, but Bangor High School quarterback Nolan Michek dropped back to throw a pass instead of handing the ball off during his team’s football game against Royall on Thursday.

He looked to his right and found tight end Dustin McDonald open for a 14-yard gain that was good for a first down at the Panthers’ 29-yard line. Two plays later, Michek found McDonald open on a 21-yard pass play, and three plays after that, Michek’s third pass found Chase Horstman open in the end zone for a touchdown.

While Royall had to go all out to stop Bangor’s option attack, the Cardinals managed to shift their philosophy a bit to pull out a 35-0 Scenic Bluffs Conference victory.

Oh, Bangor (3-0, 1-0) still ran the ball to the tune of 251 yards by the time it started a running clock with 5 minutes, 40 seconds left in the third quarter. But Michek’s added dimension was something the Panthers (2-1, 0-1) couldn’t stop.

Michek, a junior, attempted eight passes, and completed all of them for 101 yards and three touchdowns. He even caught one that was batted in the air by a Royall defender in the third quarter.

“It’s a lot different than what we normally do,” said Michek, who has now passed for 127 yards this season. “But they had a six-man front with two safeties, and that left either the flat open or one of our tight ends running the seam or what we call the banana to the flag, and they seemed to be open the whole game.”

Michek completed touchdown passes to Horstman, Samuel Cropp and Clayton Lyga as the Cardinals, who are ranked 10th in the Small Division of this week’s Associated Press state poll, beat the Panthers for a ninth straight time.

Senior Tanner Jones carried 15 times for 96 yards to lead the run game and added a 4-yard touchdown run that gave Bangor a 21-0 lead early in the second quarter.

He also played a key role in a defensive effort that produced its second shutout of the season against a team that won its first two games by scoring a combined 64 points.

“They had a few big plays, but we adjusted, stuck our heads in there and got stops,” said Jones, a linebacker. “They had one drive that took them about 60 yards down the field, but we were still able to stop them.”

The Panthers did hit five plays that gained at least 10 yards, but Bangor did a good job of limiting advancement after those plays. Two of them came on Royall’s second possession, but that was ended when Jones and Hortsman combined on a stop when Royall went for it on fourth-and-7 from Bangor’s 47.

A 35-yard run by Gunnar Wopat early in the third quarter was followed by four plays that gained a total of 3 yards and ended with a 2-yard gain on fourth-and-9 from the Bangor 29.

The Panthers did manage to put together a pair of first downs on a drive late in the third quarter, but Cropp ended that drive with a beautiful interception of a Carter Uppena throw toward the sideline.

“They got the long run (in the third), and we tightened right up,” Bangor coach Todd Grant said. “It was important for us to have that zero on the board.

“That’s exactly what we needed to do tonight.”

The passing performance was something else the Cardinals needed to show future opponents they could pull off.

Michek completed passes to four receivers and himself. McDonald caught the first two for 35 yards, and Horstman caught two for 16. Jones caught a 23-yarder, Lyga the 22-yarder, and Michek caught his own pass when it was batted in the air during the second quarter.

"We work on it and talk about it," Grant said of throwing the football. "When opponents try to take away something, we need to make them pay in another way.

"We need an answer for that, and Nolan is an accurate thrower. We have confidence in him, but we haven't really had the opportunity for him yet."