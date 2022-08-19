High school football notebook: Cashton overwhelms Ithaca on both sides of the ball

Cashton High School football coach Jered Hemmersbach knows his team will always get a test from traditional nonconference opponent Ithaca, but the Eagles are going to be tough to challenge this fall.

That much was proven with a 37-0 victory over the Bulldogs that included plenty of things Hemmersbach wanted to see during the kickoff of a promising season.

“They are going to win games,” Hemmersbach said of the Bulldogs. “They were physical and have some good wrestlers that are out there playing football. But with our depth, we were able to start to wear them down in the second half.

“And our defense didn’t allow them to do much offensively.”

Senior Colin O’Neil carried 20 times for 110 yards and a touchdown and added a two-point conversion. He also forced a fumble that was recovered and converted into a touchdown by Brett Hemmersbach. O’Neil also returned an interception for a score.

“We had two touchdowns out of the defense and also had a safety,” Jered Hemmersbach said. ”We had good pressure on the quarterback, and he turned and threw it right to Colin (on the interception).”

The coach said he anticipated the Eagles to put a very solid defense on the field, but points from that unit are simply a bonus.

“We knew the defense would be ahead of the offense,” Jered Hemmersbach said. “We have a lot of team speed and football IQ there, and when you combine that with having the kind of (defensive) line we have in terms of size, the linebackers are able to fly around and make plays.”

MCCOY’S EXPLOSIVENESS UNDENIABLE: Holmen didn’t play the way it wanted to in a season-opening 38-7 loss to Chippewa Falls on Thursday, but coach Travis Kowalski was encouraged by some of the things he saw from a field full of inexperienced varsity players.

One was senior tailback Tyrus McCoy, who rushed for 149 yards, averaged 9.3 yards per carry and scored on a 56-yard run in the fourth quarter. McCoy also had a long touchdown run called back on a hold, but he seemed to be able to consistently find the holes that were created for him.

“We know he will be a playmaker,” Kowalski said of McCoy, who picked up 16 yards on his first carry of the game and had first downs on four of his first five attempts. “He missed a couple of the gaps he was supposed to hit early in the game. Some of those were 10-yard runs when they could have been touchdowns.

“But you could see what he can do with the way he played tonight.”

Continued progress from quarterback Noah Ertz, fullback Matt McBride and an offensive line led by Kaden Swanson will make McCoy more effective as the season moves along.

It took Ertz some time to look comfortable in his first start, but he ended up with 31 yards on 10 carries, and he completed a 12-yard pass to tight end Drew Tengblad. He was also intercepted on a couple of quick timing throws.

“Early on, I think it was just jitters,” Kowalski said of the junior. “Once he settled down, I think he commanded the offense. He’s a big kid, and once he learns to get behind his pads, he’ll be fine.”

STAKSTON SPARKS NORSEMEN: The football found Anders Stakston on the first varsity play of his career in Westby’s season opener on Thursday.

The sophomore was lined up beside senior Garrett Vatland to return the opening kickoff, and the line-drive kick from Richland Center’s Zach Hillers bounced in Stakston’s direction.

“There was a lot of thrill and adrenaline,” Stakston said. “When it hit the ground, I got really scared because I thought it was going to go behind me.”

Stakston was able to scoop up the kick at the 11-yard line, and he bolted toward the middle of the field to meet his blockers. His first encounter was with Hornets’ special teamer Fletcher Harper, but Stakston juked the gunner with a nifty cut, sending the Westby sideline into a frenzy. Stakston sprinted up the sideline and was finally forced out of bounds at the Richland Center 48-yard line.

The newcomer’s return was a harbinger of things to come for the Norsemen, and coach Andy Hulst credited Stakston for rallying his team right from the start in a 41-0 victory.

“You see it from the pros down to high school football, momentum is huge,” Hulst said. “If he gets a big return, which he did, now we only have to go 45 yards to score.”

Westby did just that, scoring touchdowns on six of its first seven possessions on the way to winning on opening night for the first time since 2018. Along with the kickoff return, Stakston caught a 48-yard pass from senior quarterback Bo Milutnovich and returned a punt for 18 yards.

“I was pretty excited,” Stakston said. “Hopefully we can play the same that we did and beat Benton (next week).”

RUSHING ATTACK READY FOR CARDINALS: The Bangor Cardinals only threw one pass in their 56-0 victory over Melrose-Mindoro on Thursday — a 19-yard completion from junior quarterback Nolan Michek to senior tight end Dustin McDonald.

The reception evidently wasn’t enough for McDonald. On the opening drive of the second half, a pass from the Mustangs bounced off the hands of three different players before McDonald dove for the ball and the interception.

“He’s just a really solid player,” Bangor coach Todd Grant said. “We don’t throw a ton, he’s a guy we can hopefully get the ball. Always gives great effort, always dependable.”

On top of the McDonald interception, junior defensive lineman Lucas Reed had two sacks for the Cardinals in their third shutout of Melrose-Mindoro in 14 straight wins.