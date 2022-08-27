High school football notebook

If there was a Coulee Region football team that needed to assert itself and win a one-sided game on Friday, it resided at West Salem High School.

A 14-13 loss at Onalaska to open the season had left a mark, and the Panthers needed to shake the feeling that accompanied it when hosting an energetic Tomah team that won its first game by 40 points.

West Salem needed to restore its confidence and used a 21-point first quarter to begin a 49-8 nonconference victory.

“We talked a little bit during the week about turning the momentum,” West Salem coach Justin Jehn said. “Tomah was excited to have such a lopsided victory in Week 1, I’m sure, but we came in with a little different taste in our mouths.

“We know Tomah’s a physical football team that tests us with that, so I’m proud that we were able to celebrate the way we played.”

The Panthers (1-1) had 35 points by halftime and really clamped down on the Timberwolves (1-1) defensively.

Brennan Kennedy played a primary role in the team effort of defending Tomah wide receiver Drew Brookman, and the Panthers put pressure on quarterback Tom Hesse, who was limited to three completions for 49 yards and was intercepted twice.

West Salem also held Tomah, which rushed for 315 yards in a 49-9 win over Mauston, to 70 rushing yards on 21 attempts.

“Our box players really stepped up,” Jehn said of the run defense. “We needed to see how they were going to attack us and be real balanced with our pressure packages.

“We did a nice job of taking on some double teams with our defensive line, and our linebackers are pretty darn good.”

The Panthers also hindered the Timberwolves’ offense with interceptions by Andy Johnson and Brett McConkey and a recovered fumble of a muffed punt by Evan Huth. Senior running back Luke Noel added to the two touchdowns he scored against the Hilltoppers with three against Tomah.

BRINDLEY’S INTERCEPTION RUN CONTINUES: Boston Brindley won’t deny that there’s a little bit of luck involved. Sometimes, quarterbacks just miss their targets.

But defensive backs don’t come away with three interceptions — as the Central senior did in a 10-7 loss to Eau Claire Memorial on Friday night — without having the knowledge and skill to put themselves in the right position and make the play.

“He’s a very smart kid. He understands what the offense is trying to do,” RiverHawks coach Mitch Olson said. “He’s just got a knack for getting the ball. He’s an instinctual player.

“Anytime that you have a kid that just has a feel for the game like that with his athletic ability and ball skills, it’s going to be a good combination.”

Brindley’s ballhawking ability is nothing new; he had a team-high seven interceptions last season and earned a number of postseason awards, including an AP All-State honorable mention selection and a position on the All-Tribune team.

His first pick Friday was an excellent representation of why he is so effective at forcing turnovers.

Playing in zone coverage from his spot at corner on the left side of Central’s defense, Brindley kept outside leverage as Eau Claire Memorial senior Jack Conner ran a corner from the slot. He was then in position to easily snag an overthrown pass from Ryan Thompson, but he also would have been able to — at least — break up the pass even if it were on target.

Not only is Brindley a menace for opposing quarterbacks, but his prowess also allows the RiverHawks’ linebackers to play more aggressively.

“It gave me a lot of time to be like, ‘Alright, I know I have Bo in the backfield. I don’t have to worry about somebody catching a ball on his side, so I can blitz his side,” junior linebacker Antoine Hardie said.

Brindley’s interceptions were three of the five turnovers Central forced — junior Carson Jones also had an interception and senior Sam Roberts recovered a fumble — during a tough loss that included six turnovers by the RiverHawks.

Central will look to rebound next week in its MVC opener against Reedsburg.

“It’s a big conference, (and) a lot of rivals,” Brindley said. “We have two newcomers that we’re hoping to invite (into the conference) well, so hopefully it’ll be a good time.”

PEDRETTI SPARKS PIRATES IN SEASON DEBUT: De Soto senior quarterback Evan Pedretti had already turned in a remarkable performance when he lined up at defensive back late in the second quarter against Williams Bay on Friday.

The Pirates were leading by 40 points, and Pedretti was 7 for 7 for 141 yards passing and three touchdowns. Even though the rout was on, Pedretti was determined to make an impact on the defensive side.

As Williams Bay quarterback Dominic Robbins took the snap, Pedretti crept towards the line of scrimmage, reading the screen route from tight end Kelton Randall.

“I saw that guy go outside, so I thought he was going to sit there,” Pedretti said after the 56-8 victory. “Then I saw the quarterback looking right at him.”

Pedretti jumped the route and snatched Robbins’ pass before Randall had a chance to interfere. With 50 yards of open green between Pedretti and a pick-six, the senior took dead aim at the end zone.

“I looked straight at the pylon, and I just went right to it,” Pedretti said.

On a night filled with many firsts for De Soto, Pedretti will forever have the distinction of owning the first defensive touchdown in Pirates’ 8-man football history.