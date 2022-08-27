High school football: Offensive line shines in La Crosse Logan win against Eau Claire North

The Logan High School football team held off the visiting Eau Claire North 31-28 on Friday night with a banner game for the Rangers rushing attack and offensive line.

After a blowout loss to Eau Claire Memorial last week, the Rangers (1-1) rebounded behind senior running back Eli Reynolds rushing for 163 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. Junior quarterback and defensive back Johnny Leaver added two touchdowns on the ground.

Coach Casey Knoble credited his offensive line for the improvement it made in the week leading up to a matchup with a Huskies team that boasts a strong defensive line.

“It felt like we took a big step up this week in our offensive line play,” Knoble said. “(Eau Claire North) is a big team and we were really worried about their size coming in… We still had mental breakdowns and some missed blocks that sent us the wrong direction, but I was really happy with the physicality of our guys moving the line of scrimmage.

"These guys got a glimpse that when Eli and Johnny get the ball, they can be tough out there.”

Reynolds’ 19-yard touchdown to open the Rangers scoring in the first quarter. Reynolds — who only had 34 rushing yards last week against the Old Abes — said improving the run game was a team effort while echoing his coach’s praise for the blockers.

“All week, we worked at getting better as a whole team blocking for our run plays and hitting the gaps where we need to,” Reynolds said. “It was a great game tonight. I love our o-line and appreciate them for that.”

Leaver was a catalyst for the Rangers beyond his pair of rushing touchdowns. Leaver picked off a pass from Huskies senior quarterback Tyler Everson in the first half and threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to junior wide receiver Nick Joley to give Logan a 31-14 lead in the fourth quarter.

Leaver finished with 100 passing yards and 108 rushing yards, saying the strong run blocking helped open the passing game in the later portions of the game.

“I got to give a lot of credit to our linemen,” Leaver said. “They did an amazing job and none of the rushing we had tonight would be possible without them. They gave us a lot of opportunities and when we can do that, we can branch out with the passing game.

"Overall I think we played a solid overall game.”

The Huskies made the most of their remaining 2:44 after the Joley touchdown catch on a drive that ate over 6 minutes of clock.

A conversion on fourth and short was followed by an 11-yard touchdown catch by senior Traeton Goss. After the Rangers failed to grab an onside kick, Everson connected with senior Ryne Hull on an 11-yard touchdown with 55 seconds remaining. Everson had a string of eight straight incompletions leading into the fourth, but wound up with three touchdown passes and 147 passing yards.

Logan didn’t make the same mistake twice on the ensuing onside kick, letting it roll out of bounds to seal the victory.

The Rangers have their eyes on a winning record after a 3-6 performance in 2021. With its first win out of the way, Logan is optimistic as it turns its attention to Sparta next week.

“As a team whose goal is to finish above .500, the difference between 0-2 and 1-1 is huge,” Leaver said. “I think we needed this for our morale after last week. This is the Logan we want to see the rest of the season.”

The Rangers host Sparta next Friday with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m.