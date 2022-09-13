High school football: Onalaska joins AP Top 10 in Large Division

The Coulee Region added one football team to the top 10, and another again just missed out on it in state rankings released by The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Onalaska moved into the top 10 among schools in the Large Division with 12 voting points that were good for the No. 10 spot.

The Hilltoppers (4-0) received votes last week and were the top team outside the top 10. They have shut out three straight opponents and not allowed a point since beating West Salem 14-13 in Week 1.

Onalaska's defense hasn't allowed a point over the past 153 minutes, 14 seconds of game time and is two voting points shy of No. 9 Franklin (3-1). Mukwonago (4-0) continues to hold the No. 1 position in the Large Division, where is is followed by Kimberly (4-0), Bay Port (4-0), Waunakee (4-0) and Muskego (4-0).

Cashton (4-0) just missed out on the top 10 in the Small Division, where it would have joined No. 2 Aquinas (4-0) and No. 9 Bangor (4-0). The Eagles have beaten their four opponents by a combined score of 208-21 and are included in a division that includes Division 5, 6 and 7 schools.

The Associated Press divides its rankings into three divisions and arranges it by enrollments, which combines either two or three divisions of teams within each top 10.

The Blugolds held their No. 2 spot with a one-sided victory over Altoona last week, and the Cardinals held their No. 9 spot by handling Necedah 57-0.

Fond du Lac's St. Mary's Springs (4-0) is first in the Small Division, and Eau Claire Regis (4-0) follows Aquinas at No. 3. Edgar (4-0) is fourth and Colby (4-0) fifth.

West Salem (3-1) also received votes in the Medium Division but did not crack the top 10. The Panthers are five voting points behind 10th-ranked New Berlin Eisenhower (4-0) in a division led by Waukesha Catholic Memorial (4-0).

Monroe (4-0) is second, Rice Lake (4-0) third, Mayville (4-0) fourth and Freedom (4-0) fifth in that division.