High school football: Onalaska makes La Crosse Central third straight shutout victim

ONALASKA — It didn’t matter if it was Levi Bolstad or Aiden Sommerfield.

Maybe it would be Sean Gilles or Brodie Mickschl or Jon Knickrehm.

It didn’t matter which Central High School player was carrying the football on Friday night, his head had to be on a swivel because he didn’t know where the hit was coming from.

The Onalaska defense used big plays from everyone listed above — and others — to beat the visiting RiverHawks 34-0 and record its third consecutive shutout.

“We’re clicking on all cylinders, but I don’t think we’ve played our best football yet,” said Bolstad, a senior defensive end/outside linebacker. “I think when you can shut a team out like this and still talk about things you can improve on, it’s a good thing.”

Yes, Central was able to move the ball with a little consistency at times on Friday, but it wasn’t easy. Just as some momentum was built, it seemed, a random Hilltopper would stuff the run at the line of scrimmage or behind it.

“It’s kind of unbelievable,” Onalaska coach Tom Yashinsky said of his team’s defensive performance this season. “We’ve never been that good on defense before. And we didn’t play great. I think we played well.”

Onalaska (4-0, 2-0) hasn’t allowed a point since West Salem scored a touchdown just before a lightning delay at roughly 7:40 p.m. on Aug. 19. That’s 153 minutes, 14 seconds of consecutive scoreless play (in game time) for a defense that’s allowed 13 points in four games.

“I think we’ve been confident since the start (of the season),” Bolstad said. “We had a close one against West Salem, and then we really got things rolling. Menomonie was a great game for us..”

That 14-0 win started the shutout streak, and it continued with a 54-0 victory over Holmen and this win over Central (1-3, 0-2), which had 187 yards of total offense while using two backup quarterbacks with starter Mason Elston injured.

Coach Mitch Olson used both sophomore Jude Alvarado and junior Peyton Strittmater and alternated them with every possession. Alvarado passed for 97 yards on 6-for-11 passing and rushed for 30, while Strittmater passed for 26 with 7 completions in 11 attempts.

“We’ll get Mason back, but Peyton and Jude both do some things well, and we wanted to give them both an opportunity,” Olson said. “We wanted to try and use the strengths that each of them has.”

Central moved the ball into Onalaska territory just twice, and both possessions ended with an incomplete pass on fourth down. The RiverHawks moved as close as the 10-yard line at the end of the first quarter and to the 8 in the fourth.

The Hilltoppers made the difference through big plays. Quarterback Adam Skifton was 19 for 30 for 301 yards and two touchdowns. Nicky Odom had 10 catches for 158 yards, Mickschl three for 63 and Matty Burnette three for 49.

Skifton connected with Ben Stuhr on a 15-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and with Burnette on a 16-yarder to start the second. A 57-yard pass play from Skifton to Odom set up a 4-yard touchdown run for Brady Kuhn as the Hilltoppers took a 21-0 halftime lead.

Odom was a consistent pain in the neck for the RiverHawks, and he scored his only touchdown on a fumble recovery in the end zone during the third quarter.

“They were in a Cover 3 and then switched into a man sometimes,” said Odom, who has 34 catches for 397 yards this season. “We were able to hit the seams between the safety and corner. They packed in to stop the run game, but we were able to run the ball, too.”

Kuhn ended up with 76 tough yards on 22 carries, getting most of them after contact. Central was physical on the line of scrimmage and didn’t give Kuhn much running room.