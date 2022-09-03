High school football: Onalaska moves to 3-0 with rout of Holmen

HOLMEN — The Onalaska High School football team wasted little time in establishing itself in a rivalry game against Holmen on Friday.

The Hilltoppers scored 20 points in the first quarter and 40 in the first half on the way to a 54-0 MVC victory over the Vikings at Empire Stadium.

Junior quarterback Adam Skifton completed 11 of 15 passes for 172 yards and two touchdowns as Onalaska recorded its second straight shutout and buried Holmen to improve to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in the conference.

Senior Nicky Odom caught seven passes for 117 yards, and the Hilltoppers scored on pass plays, run plays, a blocked punt and an interception return. Skifton connected with him on a 41-yard touchdown pass late in the second quarter that gave Onalaska its 40-0 lead.

Junior Brady Kuhn gained 35 yards on seven carries, but he reached the end zone twice and caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Skifton.

The Vikings (0-3, 0-1) were held to 78 total yards and rushed for 54 yards on 32 attempts. Holmen gained just seven first downs.

Zavier Lawrence had Onalaska’s interception return for a touchdown when he picked off a Reid Tengblad pass in the third quarter.

The Hilltoppers have allowed 13 points this season — all in the opener against West Salem — as they prepare to host Central (1-2, 0-1) next week.

Baraboo 35, Tomah 6

TOMAH — The Timberwolves (1-2, 0-1) got their only touchdown on a 92-yard kickoff return by Eli Brown in the second quarter, and quarterback Tom Hesse completed 9 of 18 passes for 128 yards and an interception.

Six of Hesse’s completions went to senior Drew Brookman, who finished with 115 receiving yards and a long catch of 50.

Quarterback Luke Vittengl rushed for all four of Baraboo’s second-quarter touchdowns. The last two were on plays of 20 and 72 yards.

Coulee

Arcadia 20, Viroqua 14

VIROQUA — Raiders (2-1, 1-0) scored 14 points in the fourth quarter to get by the Blackhawks (1-2, 0-1).

Cam Boland returned a fumble for the touchdown that tied the score at 14 with 8:47 left. Boland then reached the end zone from the 1 with 6:59 to go to put Arcadia in front for good.

Viroqua took a 14-6 lead when Benson McDowell threw his second touchdown pass of the game, one that covered 22 yards and was caught by Kayden Sullivan with 6:54 left in the first half.

McDowell’s first touchdown pass was to Owen Zahm and was a 14-yard play that gave the Blackhawks a 7-0 lead in the first quarter.

McDowell completed 12 of 29 passes for 149 yards with the two touchdown passes and two interceptions. Ethan Dobbs rushed 19 times for 89 yards.

The Raiders were led by a 52-yard rushing performance by Boland, who carried 17 times. Arcadia had just 135 total yards, and Jordan Rotering scored its first touchdown on a pass from Kaiden Rotering. Boland and Logan Aspenson had interceptions for Arcadia.

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor 44, Independence/Gilmanton 0

INDEPENDENCE, Wis. — Jackson Shramek scored on runs of 54, 17 and 10 yards to lead the Wildcats (1-2, 1-0) to a win over the Indees (0-3, 0-1).

Blair-Taylor scored 28 points after halftime and received an interception return for a touchdown from Grason Armitage to build on a 16-0 halftime lead early in the second half.

Ben Lien also rushed for a Blair-Taylor touchdown, and quarterback Ethan Knisley completed an 81-yard touchdown pass to Evan Nehring in the third quarter.

Augusta 56, Melrose-Mindoro 18

MELROSE — The Mustangs (0-3, 0-1) gave up 37 points in the first half in their third straight loss.

Ty Zeman passed for 133 yards and completed two of them to Jackson Blaken for 82 to lead Melrose-Mindoro’s offense.

Zeman rushed for a 5-yard touchdown in the first quarter and completed a 59-yard touchdown pass to Blaken in the second quarter, but Augusta had a 29-6 lead by the time they connected on the big pass play.

Carter Sacia added a fourth-quarter touchdown run of 17 yards for the Mustangs, who had 223 total yards.

Nonconference

Caledonia 47, Pine Island 0

PINE ISLAND, Minn. — The Warriors (1-0) scored twice in each of the first three quarters to start their season with a one-sided victory.

Junior quarterback Lewis Doyle completed just three passes, but they went for 102 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore quarterback Ethan Stendel also played and completed 2 of 4 passes for 22 yards and a two touchdowns.

Kyle Bechtel had three catches for 116 yards and reached the end zone on every one of them. He caught a 20-yard scoring pass from Stendel in the first quarter, a 21-yarder from Doyle in the second quarter and a 75-yarder from Doyle in the third.

Doyle also had a 46-yard interception return that gave the Warriors a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

Stendel's second touchdown pass was to Caleb Conniff, and Isaac Blocker and Owen Staggemeyer added a touchdown apiece for Caledonia.

Triton 26, La Crescent-Hokah 21

DODGE CENTER, Minn. — The Lancers (0-1) allowed 12 fourth-quarter points to lose a game they led 21-14 after three quarters.

La Crescent-Hokah had 278 total yards, and Carter Todd scored three touchdowns in coach Terry Donavan’s debut with the team, but the Cobras found a way to win.

A.J. Donovan completed 7 of 13 passes for 66 yards, and he threw a pass to the end zone on the final play of the game, but it was intercepted.

Todd rushed 10 times for 113 yards and caught six passes for 57 to lead La Crescent-Hokah’s offense. He had a 17-yard touchdown catch in the first quarter, a 13-yard touchdown catch in the second, and a 75-yard touchdown run in the third. The last touchdown gave the Lancers the 21-14 lead with 4:48 left in the third quarter.