HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

High school football: Onalaska up two spots in Associated Press rankings

Onalaska Adam Skifton

Onalaska quarterback Adam Skifton throws a pass during a game against West Salem this season. Skifton has passed for 932 yards and six touchdowns.

 Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune

The Onalaska High School football team moved up two spots in the this week’s state rankings released by The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The Hilltoppers (5-0, 3-0) pulled away from a close game against Logan before beating the Rangers 42-18 in an MVC game last weekend.

Onalaska scored the final 21 points of that game to remain unbeaten in the conference, them jumped from the 10th spot to No. 8 among Large Division schools ranked by The AP’s voters. It set up a showdown with Reedsburg (5-0, 3-0) in Onalaska on Friday.

The Hilltoppers and Beavers are tied with Baraboo (4-1, 3-0) for first place in the MVC.

Mukwonago (5-0) received 10 first-place votes and maintained the No. 1 spot in the Large Division. It is followed, in order, by Kimberly (5-0), Bay Port (5-0), Waunakee (5-0) and Hartland Arrowhead (5-0).

Aquinas (5-0) and Bangor (5-0) also maintained their rankings in the Small Division. The Blugolds are second and trail only Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs (5-0), while the Cardinals are ninth, behind No. 8 Edgar (4-1) and ahead of No. 10 Kenosha St. Joseph (5-0).

Cashton (5-0), which has outscored its opponents 267-21 and has won its last two games via shutout, again received votes but missed out on the top 10 among Small Division schools. The Eagles host Bangor in a Scenic Bluffs Conference matchup on Friday.

Aquinas is followed by Eau Claire Regis (5-0), Colby (5-0) and Coleman (5-0) to round out the top five.

West Salem (4-1) also received votes in the Medium Division after handing Altoona a 55-12 defeat. The Panthers didn’t make the top 10 and are behind only Fox Valley Lutheran among additional teams receiving votes.

Waukesha Catholic Memorial (5-0) is first in the Medium Division and is followed, in order, by Mayville (5-0), Monroe (5-0), Columbus (5-0) and Freedom (5—0).

