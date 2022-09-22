High school football: Onalaska uses challenge from Logan to prepare for Reedsburg

Tom Yashinsky hasn’t tried to hide his excitement for the way the Onalaska High School football team’s defense has performed this season.

A good performance against West Salem in the first game was followed up by three straight shutouts — one a very rare accomplishment for any team at Menomonie — that included a two-week 88-0 run through wins over Holmen and Central.

Yashinsky certainly wouldn’t have complained if the streak was still alive, but he also thinks the way the Hilltoppers were pushed in a 42-18 win over Logan last week helps them as they prepare to host Reedsburg on Friday.

“We needed that,” Yashinsky said of the win over the Rangers. “We needed to be challenged, and I don’t know if we’d be ready for a game like this if we would have had a fourth consecutive game where it wasn’t competitive late in the game.”

Logan was within 21-18 in the third quarter before Onalaska scored the final 21 points last week. Logan was held scoreless in the fourth, and that was a welcomed scoreless stretch for Yashinsky.

The Hilltoppers (5-0, 3-0) and Beavers (5-0, 3-0) are part of a three-way tie with Baraboo (4-1, 3-0) for first place in the MVC. Reedsburg and Baraboo were added to the MVC this season, so it is the first time Onalaska has faced either in a conference setting.

The Beavers are coached by Calvin Zenz, who spent a few seasons with Yashinsky as part of former Onalaska coach Dieter Antoni’s staff of assistants in the late-2000s and early 2010s.

“That triple option they used to run is gone, and this is a big physical team,” Yashinsky said. “They don’t throw it a ton, but are accurate when they do.

“We coached together a number of years, and we know they’ll be hard-nosed. He’s a Lancaster (High School) guy, and I’m surprised he isn’t an option guy anymore. They are far removed from the kind of team I thought they’d be with him, but this is a good team.”

Reedsburg hasn’t been as dominant with three of its wins by seven points or less. Central pushed the Beavers before a failed conversion led to a 28-26 loss, and Sparta played them to a 20-13 outcome last week.

But 6-foot-3, 184-pound running back Devin Judd is the real deal with 807 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Judd averages 5.8 yards per attempt and has rushed for at least 160 yards in each of the past four games.

“They realize that their talent is in the backfield, and they rely on Judd,” Yashinsky said. “He’s not the fastest kid in the conference, but he’s a big bruiser, and he doesn’t go down with one guy.

“They also have a big offensive line for him to run behind.”

Quarterback Kevin Green has completed 33 of 68 passes for 499 yards, so the average of 15.1 yards per completion shows that he is always looking for the big play. Caden Brandt (17 catches, 198 yards, 3 TDs) and Trey Schinker (7-190, 3) have made those happen.

"(Schinker) is a massive player," Yashinsky said. "I don't know what he looks like in person, but on film he looks larger than life. He's a big dude."

Schinker is 6-1, 205 and also excels as a top defender. Schinker has 38 tackles, four of which are for loss. Judd has 13 tackles for loss and has sacked the quarterback 5½ times.

The Hilltoppers will have to find solutions for them if they want to keep up an offense that has been consistent but is also getting better with junior quarterback Adam Skifton.

Skifton, a junior, has completed 69 of 107 passes for 932 yards with six touchdown passes against four interceptions.

His favorite target has been senior Nicky Odom (39-451, 1), who has done a good job of moving the sticks with his speed and attracting plenty of attention from opposing defenses. Odom has had at least 10 catches in a game twice and has been over 100 receiving yards twice, but he hasn't caught a touchdown pass since Week 3 in a 54-0 win over Holmen.

That combination could become more dangerous as the season continues.

"Skifton is making really great decisions, but we haven't connected on a deep ball in a while," Yashinsky said. "We've dropped a couple, and I think we've hit far less of those than we thought we would.

"His stats don't show the true talent he has. He had a touchdown pass to Brody Mickshl last week that is one of the better throws you are going to see because there was no window, and he put it in the only spot it could go."

There also haven't been many chances to throw short touchdown passes because of the effectiveness of running back Brady Kuhn, who has eight touchdown runs and 353 yards on 81 carries.

Kuhn rushed for 135 yards against the Rangers last week and hopes to build on that against the Beavers.