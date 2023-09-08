Senior wide receiver Isaac Skemp and senior quarterback Adam Skifton don’t play defense for the Onalaska High School football team, giving them plenty of time to throw the ball around at practice.

“Him and Adam get two and a half hours a day to go out and play catch,” coach Tom Yashinsky said. “They’ve got a pretty good relationship, they’ve had it since they were kids.”

Skemp made just two catches in the Hilltoppers 29-28 win against Central on Friday. The first was a nine-yard touchdown catch with nine seconds to go to make it a one-point game and the second was a one-handed grab on the two-point conversion for the win.

“I didn’t expect the ball to come to me on that second one,” Skemp said. “Once I saw him roll my way and throw it to me, I knew I had to make a play for my team so we could come out on top.”

After trading touchdowns throughout the fourth, the Hilltoppers (2-2, 2-0) took over with 4:09 remaining trailing by seven, knowing they would take their chances at victory if they got to the endzone.

“We knew if we had a chance to win that game we were going for it with five minutes left,” Skifton said. “As soon as they scored that touchdown, we knew we were going to go down there and go for it.”

The Hilltoppers went on an eight-play, 59 yard drive to set up the score. Skifton finished with 213 passing yards and four touchdown throws.

The RiverHawks (3-1, 1-1) scored on the opening play of the fourth quarter on a fourth-down 27-yard touchdown catch by sophomore wide receiver Christian Rudrud.

The Hilltoppers responded three plays later with a 75-yard connection from Skifton to senior wide receiver Brodie Mickschl to make it 21-21. Mickschl had nine receptions for 144 yards and three touchdowns.

An interception by Central senior linebacker Antoine Hardie gave the RiverHawks a short field to take the lead with 4:15 to go. Senior quarterback Jude Alvarado connected with junior tight end Kaeden Apuan for the score.

Alvarado finished with 79 passing yards, three touchdown passes, two interceptions and 98 rushing yards.

The game looked to be a defensive duel in the second half with Onalaska going three-and-out on three third quarter drives. Senior safety Evan Anderson had an interception in the third for the Hilltoppers.

Central tied the game at 14-14 before halftime with an 11-yard touchdown run by Alvarado. It came just five plays after Onalaska took the lead with a 15-yard touchdown catch by Mickschl.

Alvarado had a first quarter touchdown throw to senior wide receiver Henry Meyer for nine yards, but also threw an interception to Onalaska safety Noah Chenault.