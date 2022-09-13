 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school football rankings: Associated Press

ASSOCIATED PRESS FOOTBALL RANKINGS

First-place votes in parentheses

LARGE DIVISION

Team;Record;Points;Last Week

1, Mukwonago (7);4-0;88;1

2, Kimberly (2);4-0;80;2

3, Bay Port;4-0;66;4

4, Waunakee;4-0;63;3

5, Muskego;4-0;60;5

6, Hartland Arrowhead;4-0;41;6

7, Neenah;4-0;32;7

8, Brookfield Central;4-0;31;8

9, Franklin;3-1;14;9

10, Onalaska;4-0;12;NR

Others receiving votes: River Falls 2. West De Pere 2. Madison Memorial 2. Appleton North 1. Sussex Hamilton 1.

MEDIUM DIVISION

Team;Record;Points;Last Week

1, Catholic Memorial (9);4-0;90;1

2, Monroe;4-0;74;2

3, Rice Lake;4-0;70;3

4, Mayville;4-0;55;5

5, Freedom;4-0;54;4

6, Columbus;4-0;40;7

7, Madison Edgewood;4-0;37;8

8, Ellsworth;3-1;23;6

9, Racine St. Catherine's;4-0;20;10

10, New Berlin Eisenhower;4-0;12;NR

Others receiving votes: West Salem 7. Brodhead/Juda 5. Lodi 3. Fox Valley Lutheran 3. Pewaukee 2.

SMALL DIVISION

Team;Record;Points;Last Week

1, St. Mary's Springs (8);4-0;89;1

2, Aquinas (1);4-0;78;2

3, Eau Claire Regis;4-0;73;3

4, Edgar;4-0;65;4

5, Colby;4-0;47;5

6, Coieman;4-0;39;6

7, Darlington;3-1;35;7

8, Mondovi;4-0;22;8

9, Bangor;4-0;18;9

10, Kenosha St. Joseph;4-0;9;10

Others receiving votes: Cashton 6. Belleville 4. Weyauwega-Fremont 4. Markesan 4. Kenosha Christian Life 1. Auburndale 1.

