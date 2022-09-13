High school football rankings: Associated Press

ASSOCIATED PRESS FOOTBALL RANKINGS
First-place votes in parentheses
LARGE DIVISION
Team;Record;Points;Last Week
1, Mukwonago (7);4-0;88;1
2, Kimberly (2);4-0;80;2
3, Bay Port;4-0;66;4
4, Waunakee;4-0;63;3
5, Muskego;4-0;60;5
6, Hartland Arrowhead;4-0;41;6
7, Neenah;4-0;32;7
8, Brookfield Central;4-0;31;8
9, Franklin;3-1;14;9
People are also reading…
10, Onalaska;4-0;12;NR
Others receiving votes: River Falls 2. West De Pere 2. Madison Memorial 2. Appleton North 1. Sussex Hamilton 1.
MEDIUM DIVISION
Team;Record;Points;Last Week
1, Catholic Memorial (9);4-0;90;1
2, Monroe;4-0;74;2
3, Rice Lake;4-0;70;3
4, Mayville;4-0;55;5
5, Freedom;4-0;54;4
6, Columbus;4-0;40;7
7, Madison Edgewood;4-0;37;8
8, Ellsworth;3-1;23;6
9, Racine St. Catherine's;4-0;20;10
10, New Berlin Eisenhower;4-0;12;NR
Others receiving votes: West Salem 7. Brodhead/Juda 5. Lodi 3. Fox Valley Lutheran 3. Pewaukee 2.
SMALL DIVISION
Team;Record;Points;Last Week
1, St. Mary's Springs (8);4-0;89;1
2, Aquinas (1);4-0;78;2
3, Eau Claire Regis;4-0;73;3
4, Edgar;4-0;65;4
5, Colby;4-0;47;5
6, Coieman;4-0;39;6
7, Darlington;3-1;35;7
8, Mondovi;4-0;22;8
9, Bangor;4-0;18;9
10, Kenosha St. Joseph;4-0;9;10
Others receiving votes: Cashton 6. Belleville 4. Weyauwega-Fremont 4. Markesan 4. Kenosha Christian Life 1. Auburndale 1.