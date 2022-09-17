High school football roundup: Aquinas takes care of business against Black River Falls

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Aquinas High School football team scored 45 points in the first half and cruised to a 52-0 Coulee Conference victory at Black River Falls on Friday.

The Blugolds (5-0, 3-0) maintained their tie with West Salem for first place in the conference standings behind a big offensive night from senior quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer, who passed for two touchdowns and ran for another.

Flottmeyer completed 7 of 11 passes for 172 yards and connected with sophomore Kyle White on a 62-yard touchdown pass. He has passed for 12 touchdowns and rushed for five this season.

Aquinas junior David Malin carried twice for 52 yards, and Kole Keppel returned an interception 67 yards for another touchdown as the Blugolds, who are ranked second among Small Division schools by The Associated Press, ran their overall winning streak to 21 games and their conference win streak to 10.

Westby 40, Arcadia 0

WESTBY — The Norsemen (4-1, 2-1) won their second straight game by blanking the Raiders (2-3, 1-2).

Garrett Vatland carried 15 times for 195 yards and two touchdowns, then added an interception return for a score as Westby posted its second shutout of the season. Arcadia was held to 53 total yards and lost 13 with its rushing attack.

Rhett Stenslien also rushed for two touchdowns and added 154 yards on 14 carries as Westby gained 406 of its 457 total yards on the ground. Brady Mowery rushed six times for 67 yards and scored on a touchdown run of 22 yards in the fourth quarter.

Vatland scored on runs of 23 and 51 yards in the second quarter and returned the interception 32 yards for a third-quarter touchdown. Stanslien had two touchdown runs of 9 yards — one in the first quarter and one in the third.

G-E-T 52, Viroqua 7

VIROQUA — The RedHawks (2-3, 2-1) cruised to a win over the Blackhawks (1-4, 0-3) behind two rushing touchdowns and the team’s first passing touchdown by quarterback Cody Schmitz.

Five other RedHawks scored touchdowns on the ground, including the team-leading rusher Nate Schindler with 94 yards. Warren Stoner had the longest run of the day, scoring a 63-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

Kyle Seiling, Taylor Haney and Max Knapmiller were the other three to score touchdowns for G-E-T. Viroqua’s only score came in the second quarter on a four-yard run by Ethan Dobbs, who also had a game-high six tackles.

MVC

Holmen 34, Tomah 7

HOLMEN — The Vikings (1-4, 1-2) picked up their first win of the season by scoring the final 27 points.

Tyrus McCoy, Matt McBride, Reid Tengblad and Andrew Weiss each rushed for a touchdown as the Vikings piled up 430 of their 439 total yards on the ground.

Holmen scored 10 points in the second quarter and 17 in the third to hand the Timberwolves (2-3, 1-2) their third loss in four games.

McCoy rushed 13 times for 137 yards, and Tengblad carried 15 times for 127 yards. McCoy’s touchdown run covered 88 yards and came in the first quarter, while Tengblad’s covered 19 and came in the third.

Weiss added 84 rushing yards on 16 attempts and McBride 78 on 11 for Holmen, which was shut out in its previous three games.

Hogan Schneider also kicked field goals of 24 and 28 yards for Holmen.

Tomah scored its touchdown on a 16-yard pass from Tom Hesse to Drew Brookman, who broke the school record for career touchdown receptions. Brookman caught three passes for 90 yards, and Holmen’s defense held running back Jacob Ullard to 17 yards on 11 carries.

Reedsburg 20, Sparta 13

REEDSBURG, Wis. — The Spartans scored the final ten points of the game but could not overcome a 17-point halftime deficit to the Beavers.

Kevin Green threw for three touchdowns in the win for Reedsburg (5-0, 3-0), including two to Caden Brandt. Trailing 20-3 at the break, Sparta (1-3, 0-3) scored its only touchdown on a 2-yard rush by senior Carson Kelsey. Kicker Isaiah Futch made a 33-yard field goal in the first half and a 38-yard field goal with 2:28 remaining in the game, but the Spartans ultimately lost by a touchdown.

Sparta hosts Holmen next week, while Reedsburg visits Onalaska in a matchup between two undefeated teams.

Scenic Bluffs

Bangor 43, Brookwood 0

BROOKWOOD — The Cardinals limited the Falcons to just 15 yards of offense in a blowout conference win.

Clayton Lyga scored three touchdowns for Bangor (5-0, 3-0), rushing for 75 yards and a score and catching two passes for 51 yards and two touchdowns. Tanner Jones was the Cardinals’ top back, carrying the ball 15 times for 142 yards and two scores.

Quarterback Nolan Michek only attempted eight passes, completing four and throwing the two touchdowns to Lyga. Brookwood (0-5, 0-3) gained 53 yards through the air with quarterback Brady Hansen, but the Falcons had minus 38 rushing yards in the loss.

Cashton 59, Necedah 0

NECEDAH, Wis. — The Eagles (5-0, 3-0) took care of the Cardinals by rushing for 299 yards.

Brett Hemmersbach carried seven times for 124 yards and two touchdowns and returned an interception for another touchdown.

Jacob Huntzicker passed for 72 yards and two touchdowns, and Noah Hemmersbach added two interceptions for Cashton, which took advantage of five turnovers committed by Necedah (0-5, 0-3). Colin O’Neil led the defensive effort with five tackles.

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor 43, Whitehall 20

WHITEHALL — The Wildcats (3-2, 3-0) went to halftime with the Vikings (0-5, 0-3) tied at 14-14, but three passing touchdowns by sophomore quarterback Ethan Knisley and a fumble recovery touchdown secured Blair-Taylor the win.

Knisley finished with 222 passing yards, four touchdown passes and a one-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to open the scoring for Blair-Taylor. Senior tight end Evan Nehring led the team in receiving with four catches for 122 yards and a score.

The Wildcats were boosted by 118 rushing yards and a touchdown from junior running back Jackson Shramek.

Cochrane-Fountain City 40, Melrose-Mindoro 22

MELROSE — The Pirates (5-0, 3-0) kept their undefeated season alive by beating the Mustangs (0-5, 0-3) on the road.

SWC

Prairie du Chien 23, Platteville 14

PLATTEVILLE — The Blackhawks (3-2, 3-0) picked up a road conference win over the Hillmen (2-3, 1-2).

Nonconference

Luther 39, Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 0

ONALASKA — The Knights scored touchdowns in all four quarters and blanked the Hornets in a nonconference matchup.

Luther senior Tanner Bass rushed for two touchdowns and caught another from sophomore quarterback Jackson Kendall, who tossed for two scores. Bass accumulated 114 yards of total offense in the victory, and Kendall was 8-14 for 206 yards passing and no interceptions.

The Knights racked up 382 yards of offense, and four different players scored touchdowns. Jack Schmeling and Landon Bryant ran for touchdowns, and Eli Krause’s only reception was a 48-yard touchdown strike from Kendall.

Luther (4-1, 3-0) returns to Scenic Bluffs play next week against Brookwood High School.