High school football roundup: La Crosse Central beats Eau Claire North; Aquinas among suspended games

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Senior quarterback Mason Elston completed a 26-yard touchdown pass to junior Henry Meyer in the third quarter to lift the Central High School football team to a 19-14 victory over Eau Claire North on Friday.

Meyer’s touchdown catch gave the RiverHawks the lead for good in a season opener that was played at Carson Park.

Elston completed 10 of 20 passes for 120 yards, and Meyer caught five of the attempts for 84 yards.

Central scored its first two touchdowns in the second quarter to take a 13-6 lead into halftime. Boston Brindley and Jude Alvarado reached the end zone for the RiverHawks, who had 224 total yards.

C-FC 14, Brookwood 6

ONTARIO — The Pirates scored touchdowns in the first and third quarters to beat the Falcons.

Marshall Doll rushed for 122 yards on 14 carries and scored on a 40-yard run in the third quarter for Brookwood, which failed on the conversion and faced a 7-6 deficit.

Evan Klinkner added 55 rushing yards on a night when Brookwood had 227 total yards.

The Pirates were led by Austin Amberg’s 82 rushing yards and Tanner Schieffert’s 74. Schieffert scored both of C-FC’s touchdowns, reaching the end zone on a 2-yard run in the first quarter and a 21-yarder in the third.

Black River Falls 27, Nekoosa 8

NEKOOSA, Wis. — The Tigers beat the Papermakers in their first game under new coach Adam Yirkovsky.

Ellsworth 52, Arcadia 0

ELLSWORTH, Wis. — The Raiders were shut out and started a season with a loss for the first time since 2019.

Prairie du Chien vs. Aquinas

The Blugolds lead the Blackhawks 28-0 after one half, and the game will be continued at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Veterans Memorial Field on the UW-La Crosse campus.

Onalaska Luther vs. Blair-Taylor

The Knights and Wildcats will play the second half of their game at 10:30 a.m. in Blair. Onalaska Luther built a 28-6 lead before lightning ended the night early.

Viroqua vs. Dodgeville

The Blackhakws faced a 14-0 deficit when the game was postponed with three minutes remaining in the first quarter of coach Taylor Henry’s debut. The game will continue at 6 p.m. Saturday.