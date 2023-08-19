ONALASKA — Junior quarterback Jackson Kendall passed for 182 yards and two touchdowns, and Landon Bryant rushed for three touchdowns as the Onalaska Luther High School football team beat Blair-Taylor 35-0 on Friday.

Kendall threw TD passes to Logan Bahr and Andrew Berg as the Knights scored at least once in every quarter. Kendall completed 12 of 18 passes and wasn’t intercepted.

Eli Krause led Luther with four receptions, and those went for a team-high 82 yards.

Bryant, a junior, carried seven times for 95 yards, while junior Jack Schmeling led the team with 11 carries and 100 rushing yards.

The Knights also held Blair-Taylor senior Jackson Shramek, who rushed for 1,284 yards as a junior, to 29 rushing yards on 13 carries.

Prairie du Chien 16, Aquinas 12

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — David Malin and Kyle White scored early touchdowns for the Blugolds, but the Blackhawks came back with the final three scores.

Prairie du Chien used a touchdown and field goal in the second quarter to get within 12-9 before Drake Ingham caught a touchdown pass from Abe Amundson with 46 seconds remaining.

Tomah 27, Mauston 14

MAUSTON, Wis. — Senior Logan Rufledt rushed for 194 yards and a touchdown as the Timberwolves began the season with a victory.

Rufledt carried 27 times and scored his touchdown on a 38-yard run in the third quarter to boost Tomah’s lead to 27-7.

Jackson Steffel, Eli Brown and Keaton Vonderehe also scored touchdowns for the Timberwolves. Brown’s only catch was an 8-yarder in the end zone during the second quarter, and Vonderehe led the Timberwolves with 48 receiving yards.

Steffel was 6 for 10 for 78 yards and the touchdown.

Sparta 40, Black River Falls 14

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Spartans scored the first 40 points and had a big return game from senior quarterback Thomas Laufenberg after he missed most of last season with an injury.

Junior Reese Ott returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown, and Laufenberg rushed for two and passed for one while playing less than one half.

Laufenberg had his passing touchdown to junior Grant Geier first, then added two more on the ground. He also intercepted a Black River Falls pass.

Cody Morrow and Zach Treau added touchdown runs for Sparta.

Westby 52, Richland Center 17

RICHLAND CENTER, Wis. — Junior Anders Stakston did it all for the Norsemen in their win over Richland Center. Literally.

Stakston had five total touchdowns, including two kick returns, an interception return, one receiving and one passing.

Senior running back Rhett Stenslien rushed for 90 yards and a touchdown while senior quarterback Blake Sutton threw for 90 yards and two touchdowns.

Mondovi 20, G-E-T 0

MONDOVI, Wis. — The Red Hawks were shut out and held to 143 rushing yards on 34 attempts by the Buffaloes.

G-E-T was limited to eight first downs but remained within a touchdown of Mondovi until it scored twice in the fourth quarter.

Kyle Seiling carried 11 times for a team-high 75 yards, and Max Knapmiller added 53 yards on 12 attempts.

Arcadia 32, Osseo-Fairchild 0

ARCADIA — The Raiders started their year off strong with a shutout victory at home against Osseo-Fairchild. They’ll travel to Whitehall next week in hopes of a 2-0 start.