High school football roundup: Onalaska shuts out Sparta, inches closer to playoffs

ONALASKA — The Onalaska High School football team’s offense continued to hum while the defense earned its first shutout of the season with a 28-0 MVC victory over Sparta on Friday night in a game that was called with 7 minutes, 48 seconds left in the fourth quarter because of lightning.

The Hilltoppers, who improved to 4-3 overall and 3-2 in the conference, piled up 380 yards of offense — including 254 on the ground — while they limited the Spartans (3-4, 2-3) to 132 yards.

Sophomore running back Brady Kuhn had 15 carries for 158 yards and a touchdown, and junior running back Robert Bonner had 12 carries for 94 yards and a score.

Those two found the end zone in the second quarter to put Onalaska in front 14-0 before senior quarterback Ayden Larson pushed that lead to 21-0 with 14 seconds left in the half via a 9-yard touchdown pass to Nick Odom.

Larson completed 15 of his 19 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown and added a score on the ground, which came with 7:35 left in the third quarter.

Sparta senior running back Nick Kent picked up 40 yards on 10 carries, while sophomore quarterback Thomas Laufenberg was 6-of-8 passing for 54 yards.

River Falls 41, West Salem 7

RIVER FALLS, Wis. — Panthers quarterback Brett McConkey completed a 67-yard touchdown pass to Brennan Kennedy to tie the game at 7 late in the first quarter, but the Wildcats scored the next 34 points — including 20 in the second half — to hand West Salem its first loss.

The Panthers (5-1, 4-1) were limited to 155 yards of offense while they allowed 351, including 338 on the ground, as they fell into second place in the conference.

McConkey was 5-of-13 passing for 74 yards and that score while adding 35 rushing yards on five carries. Connor Bahr led West Salem with 40 rushing yards on 17 carries.

Neither team had a turnover and time of possession was fairly even, but the Panthers had just five first downs and were 2-of-11 on third down.

David Brown led River Falls (5-3, 5-0) with 34 carries for 290 yards and three touchdowns. His first score gave the Wildcats a 7-0 lead, his second — which was a 98-yard scamper — put them up 14-7 and his third extended their lead to 27-7 early in the third quarter.

Logan 36, Tomah 8

TOMAH — The Rangers led 16-0 after the first quarter and 28-0 at the half as they snapped a five-game skid.

Josh Waite was 11-of-16 passing for 197 yards and three touchdowns against one interception for Logan (2-5, 1-4), while Avin Smith had 18 carries for 61 yards and a touchdown.

Ryan Bye had a 6-yard touchdown run to open the scoring before Waite threw all three of his touchdown passes in the first half, including a 6-yard TD to Nick Gavrilos to give the Rangers their lead at the break.

The Timberwolves’ (0-7, 0-5) lone score came via a 21-yard touchdown pass from Tom Hesse to Eli Brown in the third quarter.

Hesse completed 12 of his 25 passes for 87 yards but was intercepted twice.

Coulee

Aquinas 48, Viroqua 16

The Blugolds had little trouble remaining unbeaten and taking care of the Blackhawks.

Junior quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer passed for 236 yards and four touchdowns with two scoring passes to Quinn Miskowski and two to Collin Conzemius.

Miskowski caught three passes for 96 yards and Conzemius three for 78. Conzemius also returned a kickoff for a touchdown (73 yards) for the second week in a row.

Aquinas (7-0, 5-0) also clinched a share of the conference championship, its first since sharing the MVC title in 2008.

Westby 52, G-E-T 7

WESTBY — Senior Grant McCauley carried eight times for 149 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Norsemen (4-3, 3-2) to their second win in a row.

Westby had 414 total yards, and senior quarterback Dillon Ellefson completed 8 of 13 passes for 152 yards and three touchdowns. Bo Milutnovich caught a 32-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter and a 30-yarder in the second, and Prince Preston caught a 20-yarder in the third.

The Norsemen positioned themselves for a spot in the playoffs but can clinch one by winning at Altoona next week.

Arcadia 34, Altoona 22

ALTOONA, Wis. — The Raiders (5-1, 4-1) got back on the winning track after a loss to Aquinas by taking down the Railroaders (5-2, 3-2) and moving into sole possession of second place in the conference.

Ryan Sokup and Cam Boland scored on runs of 15 and 6 yards after Altoona took a 22-20 lead in the third quarter. The touchdown was Sokups’s second of the game and followed his 4-yard scoring run in the second quarter.

Scenic Bluffs

Cashton 42, New Lisbon 0

CASHTON — The Eagles (6-1, 4-1) moved into a tie with Bangor for first place by shutting out the Rockets. Nothing was reported.

Brookwood 2, Royall 0

ONTARIO — The Falcons (3-4, 1-4) beat the Panthers (2-5, 0-5) by forfeit.

Dairyland

Melrose-Mindoro 27, Eleva-Strum 0

MELROSE — The Mustangs (4-3, 4-1) won their third game in a row, shut out their second straight opponent and clinched a spot in the playoffs.

Senior Raef Radcliffe rushed for 139 yards and a touchdown for Melrose-Mindoro, which scored once in each quarter. Radcliffe also caught two passes for 20 yards.

Eddie Her, Ashton Olson and Carson Koss also scored for the Mustangs, who are tied with Pepin/Alma — their opponent in Week 9 — for second place.

Augusta 28, Blair-Taylor 0

AUGUSTA, Wis. — Jackson Shramek had 63 rushing yards on 15 carries for the Wildcats (3-4, 2-3), who have lost three in a row.

Colton Lejcher was 2-of-16 passing for 34 yards and added 25 rushing yards on five carries.

Ridge and Valley

Highland 42, De Soto 2

HIGHLAND, Wis. — The Pirates (5-2, 4-1) were knocked out of first place and into a tie for second by the Cardinals (7-0, 5-0).

Senior running back Aiden Brosinski carried 14 times for 100 yards, and quarterback Evan Pedretti completed 5 of 18 passes for 60.

SWC

Prairie du Chien 21, River Valley 0

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Kurt Wall, Rhett Koenig and Ty Wagner ran for touchdowns as Prairie du Chien (4-3, 3-2) won for the second straight week.

Maddox Cejka completed 5 of 6 passes for 133 yards and connected with Owen Oldenburg three times for 63 yards. Trent Mallat also caught a 56-yard pass for Prairie du Chien.

Wall scored from 2 yards out in the first quarter, Koenig from 4 in the second and Wagner from 42 in the third.

Southeast

Goodhue 39, Caledonia 33 (3 OT)

GOODHUE, Minn. — The Warriors (1-4, 1-3) dropped their third straight game when they couldn't score in the third overtime.

Lewis Doyle completed 12 of 22 passes for 101 yards and three touchdowns, and Eric Mauss rushed for 114 yards on 19 carries for Caledonia, which allowed 14 fourth-quarter points and matched Goodhue touchdowns in the first and second overtimes.

Jackson Koepke caught two touchdown passes and Logan Banse one for Caledonia.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 20, La Crescent-Hokah 0

ZUMBROTA, Minn. — The Lancers mustered just 92 yards and had four turnovers as they fell to 0-5 overall and 0-3 in the conference.

Nonconference

Osceola 66, Black River Falls 27

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Tigers (1-6, 1-4) lost their fourth game in a row. Nothing was reported.

