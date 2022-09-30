High school football roundup: Onalaska takes sole possession of MVC lead

SPARTA — The Onalaska High School football team only needed one half to put up six touchdowns against Sparta on the way to their 42-14 victory to maintain a perfect record on Friday night.

With the win and a loss by Baraboo to Reedsburg, the sixth-ranked Hilltoppers are now in sole possession of first place in the MVC.

The Hilltoppers (7-0, 5-0) scored four times in the opening quarter, including a Levi Bolstad goal-line dive and a 25-yard pass from Adam Skifton to Matty Burnette. Brady Kuhn ran for two touchdowns — both in the first quarter — and finished with 87 rushing yards.

Skifton ended with 125 yards and a pair of touchdowns, the second one connecting with Nicky Odom for 35-yards to make it 42-0 at halftime. Cornell Banks also had a 25-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.

The Spartans (1-5, 0-5) prevented the shutout with a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns by running back Layden Ott. In total, the Hilltoppers offense outgained Sparta 234 yards to 77 yards. Defensively, Onalaska picked off Sparta passes twice.

Southeast-White

Caledonia 35, Goodhue 20

CALEDONIA, Minn. — The Warriors (5-0, 4-0) scored at least once in every quarter to down the Wildcats (3-2, 2-1) in a key conference game heading into next week’s matchup at top-ranked Chatfield.

Goodhue scored 13 of its points in the fourth quarter.

Senior running back Eric Mauss rushed for 150 yards and scored on a 22-yard touchdown run in the third quarter for the Warriors, who had 350 total yards.

Junior quarterback Lewis Doyle completed 4 of 10 passes for 61 yards and a 26-yard scoring pass to Kyle Bechtel in the first quarter. Sophomore quarterback Ethan Stendel was 4-for-9 for 63 yards and a 30-yard scoring pass to Caleb Conniff in the second quarter.

Doyle and Stendel each added a rushing touchdown.

Ayden Goetzinger caught three passes for 42 yards and Bechtel had three receptions for 39 yards.

Scenic Bluffs

Onalaska Luther 60, Necedah 6

ONALASKA — The Knights (6-1, 5-0) led 40-0 at halftime on their way to a win over the Cardinals (0-7, 0-5).

Luther running back Elijah Potoracke had two of the Knights eight rushing touchdowns while leading in carries with eight. Luke Schmeling led the team in rushing yards (86) and tackles (five) while adding a rushing touchdown.

Eli Krause, Tanner Bass, Jack Schmeling, Landon Byant and Caden McCollugh were the other Knights rushers to score in a blowout that leads Luther into games against Bangor and Cashton the next two weeks.

Cashton 56, New Lisbon 6

NEW LISBON, Wis. — The Eagles (7-0, 5-0) forced seven turnovers in their road win over the Rockets (5-2, 3-2), highlighted by a 20-yard interception return touchdown by senior lineman Essen Schroeder.

Running back Colin O’Neil rushed for 147 yards and three touchdowns for Cashton, which is ranked eighth among schools in the Small Division by The Associated Press.

Quarterback Jacob Huntzicker threw for only 35 yards but had two touchdown passes, including one to leading receiver Jack Kleba.

Royall 34, Brookwood 0

ELROY, Wis. — The Panthers (3-5, 1-5) got their first conference victory in a shutout against the visiting Falcons (1-7, 1-5).

Quarterback Carter Uppena got Royall on the board with a 1-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Uppena threw a 62-yard touchdown pass to Parker Friedl in the second quarter to extend the lead.

Jackson Bender made it 18-0 at halftime with a 10-yard touchdown run. Bender finished the game with 158 rushing yards on 20 carries.

The Panthers finished off Brookwood in the third with a 1-yard touchdown run by Colin McKittrick and an interception return touchdown by Bender.

Southern-West

De Soto 36, Kickapoo/La Farge 0

DE SOTO — The Pirates (6-0, 3-0) remained unbeaten and held Kickapoo/La Farge to 115 total yards.

The Pirates scored 30 points in the first half, and senior running back Harley Schams rushed for 152 yards on 13 carries. De Soto rushed for 257 yards in the game.

Bryce Grelle and Evan Pedretti returned interceptions for touchdowns for De Soto, and both of them scored two touchdowns. Grelle’s returned interception opened the scoring, and he added a16-yard touchdown pass from Pedretti for a 14-0 lead.

Pedretti rushed for a 28-yard touchdown and completed TD passes to Grelle and Landon Pedretti in the victory. He returned his interception for a touchdown in the second quarter.

Dairyland

Melrose-Mindoro 14, Independence/Gilmanton 8

MELROSE — The Mustangs (2-5, 2-3) won their second game in a row by scoring all 14 of their points in the third quarter and holing the Indees to 60 total yards..

Carter Sacia and Jackson Blaken scored Melrose-Mindoro touchdowns, and Blaken’s allowed the Mustangs to bounce back from an 8-6 deficit. Blaken finished with 78 rushing yards on 13 carries.

Melrose-Mindoro quarterback Ty Zeman completed 7 of 17 passes for 147 yards and was intercepted once. Quincy Carlson-Young caught two of those passes for 62 yards.

Pepin/Alma 42, Blair-Taylor 14

ALMA, Wis. — In a battle of conference unbeatens, the Eagles (7-0, 5-0) got a win over the Wildcats (4-3, 4-1) at home.

Jackson Shramek led the Wildcats in rushing yards with 124 while scoring a touchdown.

Quarterback Ethan Knisley threw for 121 yards and a touchdown for Blair-Taylor while throwing two interceptions. Wide receiver Evan Nehring recorded seven catches for 99 yards and a touchdown.

Nonconference

Bangor 27, Ithaca 0

BANGOR — The Cardinals (6-1) had 398 total yards and scored once in every quarter against the Bulldogs.

Senior Tanner Jones rushed for 208 yards on 29 carries and scored three touchdowns to lead Bangor, which bounced back from a 21-7 loss at Cashton last week. Senior teammate Clayton Lyga added 109 yards on 18 carries.

Nolan Michek completed 3 of 8 passes for 29 yards, but one of them resulted in a touchdown catch for Dustini McDonald.