High school football roundup: Schams runs wild as De Soto beats Abundant Life

MADISON — Senior running back Harley Schams rushed for 186 yards and five touchdowns as the De Soto High School football team stayed undefeated in its first year as an 8-man program with a 38-12 victory against Abundant Life Christian School on Thursday.

Schams carried the ball 30 times in the rout, with De Soto senior quarterback Evan Pedretti only attempted eight passes. The Pirates outgained the Challengers by 200 yards, and 316 of De Soto’s 323 yards came on the ground.

Pedretti led the defense with six tackles and two interceptions, and his younger brother Landon also picked off Abundant Life quarterback Jonah Koon in the third quarter.

Schams scored twice in the first quarter, once in the third and twice more in the fourth to account for all five of the Pirates’ touchdowns. Evan Pedretti rushed 11 times for 50 yards, and Landon Pedretti totaled 38 rushing yards on four carries

De Soto (2-0) matches up against Wild Rose High School in Mauston, Wis. next Thursday at 6 p.m.

Scenic Bluffs

Cashton 52, Brookwood 14

CASHTON — The Eagles jumped out to a 32-0 first-quarter lead and never looked back, rushing for six touchdowns to open their Scenic Bluffs campaign with a win.

Senior running back Colin O’Neil ran for 111 yards and three touchdowns, and junior running back Ethan Klinkner rushed for 85 yards and two scores. Cashton tallied 322 rushing yards on 31 carries in the victory.

The Eagles (3-0, 1-0) only completed one pass, with junior wide receiver Connor Butzler throwing a 55-yard touchdown pass to junior Brady Hemmersbach. Brett Hemmersbach also found the end zone via a rushing score, as he rushed for 58 yards on three touches.

Cashton held Brookwood to 147 total yards and just 68 passing yards. Falcons’ junior quarterback Brady Hansen went 6-11 with a touchdown, an interception and a fumble. Sophomore running back Marshall Doll had 64 rushing yards on 12 attempts with a touchdown for Brookwood (0-3, 0-1).

Onalaska Luther 29, New Lisbon 12

NEW LISBON, Wis. — The Knights bounced back from a tough loss to Aquinas by beating the Rockets in a conference opener.

Tanner Bass carried 18 times for 131 yards and scored two touchdowns for Luther, which scored 23 points in the second half. Eli Krause added 96 rushing yards and a touchdown as the Knights gained 317 yards on the ground.

Quarterback Jackson Kendall completed 7 or 12 passes and tossed a short touchdown pass to Logan Bahr. Nathan Riley intercepted two New Lisbon passes and Andrew Berg another or the Knights.