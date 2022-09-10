High school football roundup: Tomah tops Sparta in OT; G-E-T picks up first win

SPARTA — Senior Jacob Bullard spoiled opening night at renovated Memorial Field for the Sparta High School football team on Friday.

The Spartans, playing their first home game on field turf that was just installed, held an eight-point lead after three quarters, but the Timberwolves forced overtime, and Bullard finished it with a touchdown run and two-point conversion for a 22-21 victory.

Sparta (1-2, 0-2) scored both of its touchdowns in the first quarter. Thomas Laufenberg connected with Carson Kelsey on a 59-yard touchdown pass, and that was followed by Bullard’s first touchdown run — a 5-yarder that trimmed the Tomah deficit to 7-6 after Ryne Brueggeman blocked the extra point.

Kelsey has scored 10 touchdowns this season.

Junior Emmett Brooks gave the Spartans their 14-6 lead with a 4-yard scoring run before the quarter ended.

The Timberwolves (2-2, 1-1) forced overtime when junior Keaton Vonderehe scored on a 4-yard run, and Bullard added a two-point conversion with 9 minutes, 57 seconds left.

Sparta had the ball first in overtime, and Laufenberg connected with Kelsey on a 10-yard touchdown pass that was followed by Isaiah Futch’s extra point.

Bullard’s touchdown came from the 3 and was followed by his conversion run that ended the game and allowed the Timberwolves to end a two-game losing streak.

Bullard rushed for 123 yards on 29 carries, and Brooks gained a team-high 81 on 17 attempts for the Spartans.

Reedsburg 30, Logan 15

REEDSBURG, Wis. — The Beavers (4-0, 2-0) scored three touchdowns in the first half to take control of the Rangers (2-2, 1-1) and complete a sweep of the city teams during their first season in the conference.

Logan senior Eli Reynolds was held to 45 rushing yards on 11 carries and junior quarterback Johnny Leaver 27 on his 11 attempts after they combined for more than 450 rushing yards in last week’s win over Sparta. Reynolds also had four catches for 42 yards.

Leaver completed a 66-yard touchdown pass to Nick Joley in the first quarter and tossed a 19-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Hackbarth in the fourth. Leaver completed 8 of 16 passes for 150 yards.

Coulee

West Salem 35, Arcadia 0

ARCADIA — The Panthers (3-1, 2-0) shut out the Raiders by forcing four turnovers and converting on them during a game that was delayed by weather.

Brennan Kennedy returned one of West Salem’s three interceptions for a touchdown, and Brett MJcConkey and Luke Noel each rushed for two touchdowns. Noel has now rushed for nine touchdowns this season.

G-E-T 52, Black River Falls 28

BLACK RIVER FALLS — The Red Hawks picked up their first win under first-year coach Paul Anderson and did so in impressive fashion during a game that included a combined 1,063 total yards..

Warren Stoner carried five times for 211 yards and scored two touchdowns for G-E-T (1-3, 1-1), which lost its first three games of the season. The Red Hawks gave up the first touchdown, then outscored the Tigers (1-3, 0-2) to the tune of a 35-12 halftime lead.

The Red Hawks had 671 yards of total offense — all on the ground — and took their halftime lead when Stoner ran 75 yards for a touchdown with 3 minutes left.

Black River Falls countered with 392 yards of offense. Quarterback Evan Voss completed 11 of 30 passes for 158 yards and two touchdowns and rushed 17 times for 126 yards.

Nate Schindler added 136 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries, and Brady Seiling 129 yards and a 16-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Schindler scored on runs of 22 and 11 yards.

G-E-T quarterback Cody Schmitz scored on a 3-yard run in the first quarter and wound up with 94 rushing yards on 11 attempts. Domanick Knott added a 37-yard field for the Red Hawks in the fourth quarter.

Westby 47, Viroqua 15

VIROQUA — The Norsemen bounced back from last week’s loss to West Salem to beat the Blackhawks.

Viroqua (1-3, 0-2) dropped its second consecutive conference game to open the season. Westby (3-1, 1-1) will look to start a winning streak next week when it hosts Arcadia.

Southeast-White

Caledonia 61, Lewiston-Altura 6

CALEDONIA — The Warriors (2-0, 1-0) won their second straight game to open the season and scored 28 points in the second quarter.

Senior Eric Mauss rushed for 94 yards and three touchdowns to anchor a game that included 386 total yards for the Warriors. Mauss scored on runs of 10, 14 and 55 yards with the 55-yarder giving Caledonia a 35-0 lead in the second quarter.

Senior Ayden Goetzinger added 56 yards and two rushing touchdowns, and Owen Denstad rushed 11 times for 81 yards and a 5-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Fischer Wait also returned a kickoff 78 yards for a fourth-quarter touchdown.

Adam Kampa gave the Cardinals (0-2, 0-1) their only points with an 81-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. That score was answered by Wait’s return.

Scenic Bluffs

Onalaska Luther 35, Royall 8

ONALASKA — It only took sophomore quarterback Jackson Kendall nine throws on the night to score three touchdown passes in the Knights (3-1, 2-0) victory over the Panthers (2-2, 0-2)

Senior wide receiver Nathan Riley had two touchdown catches, finishing with 80 yards receiving. Junior wide receiver Logan Bahr had the other Luther receiving touchdown, finishing with 48 yards.

On the ground, senior Luke Schmeling and sophomore Jack Schmeling each had rushing touchdowns while the Knights ran for a combined 274 yards. Defensively, the Knights held Royall off the scoreboard until the fourth quarter and senior linebacker Cole Bryant finished with 12 tackles.

Bangor 57, Necedah 0

BANGOR — After scoring 37 points in the first quarter, Bangor remained undefeated this year with a shutout of Necedah.

Bangor (4-0, 2-0) totaled five touchdowns, four extra points and a safety in the first 12 minutes and held Necedah to only nine rushing yards in the game. Clayton Lyga found the end zone twice for Bangor, and Tanner Jones led the team with 73 rushing yards and also scored a touchdown. Bryce Peterson pitched in 68 rushing yards and a touchdown as well.

The hosts only attempted four passes, with Nolan Michek completing two of them for 35 yards and a touchdown to Chase Horstman. Bangor outgained Necedah 293-49, with 258 of the yards coming on the ground.

Running back Garrison Haynes rushed for 21 yards for Necedah (0-4, 0-2) in the loss.

New Lisbon 48, Brookwood 6

NEW LISBON, Wis. — The Falcons were within 14-6 when Marshall Doll caught an 88-yard touchdown pass from Brady Hansen in the first quarter, but the Rockets cruised to the victory.

Brookwood (0-4, 0-2) had 209 total yards, and Doll was able to add just 30 rushing yards on eight carries to his 88-yard catch.

Hansen passed for 137 yards, and Evan Klinkner rushed for 47 for the Falcons.

SWC

Prairie du Chien 43, Richland Center 0

PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — Senior Rhett Koenig rushed for 184 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries for the Blackhawks (2-2, 2-0), who scored at least once in every quarter and led 17-0 at halftime.

Quarterback Maddox Cejka completed two touchdown passes to Drake Ingham during a 20-point third quarter that allowed Prairie du Chien to pull away. The passes covered 33 and 67 yards and gave the Blackhawks a 37-0 lead.

Ty Wagner added 115 rushing yards as Prairie du Chien finished with 476 total yards. Cejka completed 3 of 6 passes for 106 yards.

Dairyland

Blair-Taylor 39, Melrose-Mindoro 0

BLAIR — Junior running back Jackson Shramek had a field day for the Wildcats in their shutout win over Melrose-Mindoro, finishing with 161 rushing yards and four touchdown carries.

The Wildcats (2-2, 2-0) opened the scoring with a 14-yard touchdown run by Shramek just over a minute into the game. Late in the first, senior Evan Nehring recovered a fumble in the Mustangs (0-4, 0-2) end zone for the touchdown before recording the catch on the ensuing two-point conversion.

Shramek added two touchdowns in the second and another in the third. Shramek also converted two of the Wildcats four successful two-point conversions. Sophomore quarterback Ethan Knisley — who scored on the other two conversions and converted an extra point kick — threw for 89 yards.

Nonconference

Cashton 52, Riverdale 0

MUSCODA, Wis. — Senior Colin O’Neil rushed for 150 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Eagles (4-0) past the Chieftains (0-4).

O’Neil also intercepted two passes, and Cashton quarterback Jacob Huntzicker passed for two scores in a game the Eagles led 43-0 by halftime.