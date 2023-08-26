WESTBY — The Westby High School football team has been the most difficult of any in the Coulee Region to stop this season, and it followed up a 52-point performance in Week 1 with a 68-22 victory over visiting Benton/Scales Mound on Friday.

The Norsemen (2-0) scored 28 points in the first quarter and another 28 in the second on the way to 463 total yards.

Quarterback Blake Sutton completed 6 of 7 passes for 241 yards and four touchdowns and added a 14-yard touchdown run for Westby, which added a 74-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the third quarter.

Anders Stakston caught just three passes, but they went for 140 yards and resulted in three touchdowns. He caught a 39-yarder to open the scoring, added a 58-yarder later in the first quarter and had a 43-yard touchdown catch in the second.

Cashton 55, Independence/Gilmanton 0

INDEPENDENCE, Wis. — The Eagles (2-0) were led by senior Brett Hemmersbach, who carried five times and turned those attempts into 96 yards and three touchdowns.

Drew Butzler had six tackles to lead the defense.

Bangor 34, Turtle Lake 20

BANGOR — The Cardinals (2-0) rushed for 418 yards and scored 21 points in the first quarter.

Senior Samuel Cropp carried 21 times for 177 yards and a touchdown, and senior Chase Horstman rushed 21 times for 165 yards and three touchdowns for Bangor.

The Cardinals did not attempt a pass and didn’t allow Turtle Lake to score until the third quarter.

Brookwood 26, Viroqua 22

VIROQUA — The Falcons (1-1) scored once in every quarter and hung on to beat the Blackhawks (1-1) in a game that included two interceptions that were returned to the end zone.

Brookwood took a 14-0 lead into halftime after Brady Hansen completed two touchdown passes to Hunter Zimmerman — one in the first quarter and one in the second.

Viroqua came back with a pair of touchdown passes by Benson McDowell and Slade Stackhouse interception return, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Falcons.

McDowell completed 20 of 42 passes for 205 yards and connected on touchdown passes with Andrew Fassbinder and Pwen Zahm. Solomon Murdock led the Blackhawks in both receptions (7) and receiving yards (54).

Brookwood was led by Hansen’s 98 passing yards and Marshall Doll’s 51 rushing yards. Hansen also returned an interception for a touchdown.

Abbotsford 32, Melrose-Mindoro 6

MELROSE — The Mustangs (0-2) were led by Jackson Blaken’s 53 rushing yards on 11 carries in falling for the second straight week.

Elmwood/Plum City 52, Blair-Taylor 20

BLAIR — The Wildcats had 314 yards of total offense, but that didn’t allow them to avoid losing a second straight game to open the season.

Senior running back Jackson Shramek got back on track after being limited to 29 yards in Week 1 by rushing for 112 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries.

Quarterback Tavian Shramek completed 7 of 14 passes for 154 yards. CJ Dummer had two catches for a team-high 48 yards, and Payton Kelly had a 47-yard catch and scored a touchdown. Ethan Kniseley caught two passes for 44 yards.

Prairie du Chien 21, Darlington 19

DARLINGTON, Wis. — The Blackhawks (2-0) stopped a two-point conversion with no time on the clock to hold off the late charge from Darlington, who scored 19 points in the fourth quarter.

Prairie du Chien led at halftime 7-0 after a 43-yard touchdown pass by Abe Amundson to Blake Thiry in the second quarter. Thiry scored again in the third when he returned a blocked punt 68 yards for six.

Drew Hird ran for an eight-yard touchdown in the third and led the Blackhawks with 63 rushing yards. Bryce Lenzendorf and Dustin Nolan each had 11 tackles to lead the Prairie defense.

Wisconsin Dells 35, Black River Falls 0

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — The Tigers (0-2) were shut out on the road to close their nonconference slate. They hope for a turnaround in their Coulee opener against Altoona next Friday.

De Soto 60, Williams Bay 12

WILLIAMS BAY, Wis. — The Pirates started their 8-player season with a big win over the Bulldogs. De Soto also opened last season with a win over Williams Bay.