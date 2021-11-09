High school football: Six city players among local WFCA All-Region selections

The Aquinas High School football team is still alive in the WIAA Division 5 playoffs, and the WFCA recognized on Tuesday a handful of players responsible for making that happen.

Quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer, wide receiver Quinn Miskowski, linebacker Calvin Hargrove and defensive back Michael Lium were among 15 Coulee Region players honored on the list.

Bangor senior Mathieu Oesterle and Cashton lineman Zack Mlsna were selected on both sides of the ball to lead local honorees.

Logan senior Martell Owens was also selected as a defensive lineman, and Central junior Boston Brindley as a defensive back.

Onalaska's Nick Odom (wide receiver), West Salem's CJ McConkey (inside linebacker), Westby's Dylan Nottedtad (offensive line), De Soto's Josh Boardman (defensive end) and Arcadia's Kaden Updike (inside linebacker), Ryan Sokup (defensive back) and Richard Gomez (defensive end) also found spots at their respective positions.

Oesterle, a 5-foot-10, 210-pound senior, was picked as a running back and outside linebacker after rushing for 1,332 yards and 18 touchdowns in nine games for the Cardinals (8-3). He also had 49 tackles with six for loss and two sacks for the defense.

Mlsna, a 6-6, 285-pound junior, is a big reason the Eagles are still alive in Division 7 and preparing for a semifinal game against Reedsville on Friday. Cashton (10-2) is averaging 252 rushing yards per game and allowing opponents a total of 167 yards per game with Mlsna responsible for seven tackles behind the line of scrimmage.

Flottmeyer, a junior, has passed for 2,363 yards and 32 touchdowns against just three interceptions as the Blugolds take a 12-0 record into Friday's state semifinal against Wittenberg-Birnamwood in Wisconsin Rapids. Seventeen of those touchdown passes have gone to Miskowski, a senior who has 891 receiving yards.

Hargrove, a junior, has 96 tackles, five tackles for loss and three interceptions, while Lium, a senior, has 48 tackles and two interceptions. Both have returned one of those interceptions for a touchdown.

Owens, who committed during the season to play at Minnesota State-Mankato, played just seven games and had 61 tackles with 17 for loss for the Rangers. He also registered five sacks, forced two fumbles and blocked a field goal.

Brindley was part of 23 tackles for the third-place RiverHawks (7-3), who lost twice to MVC champion River Falls. He also intercepted seven passes and returned one of them for a touchdown.

Odom, a junior, caught 73 passes for 769 yards and eight touchdowns for the Hilltoppers. McConkey, a senior, had 52 tackles with nine behind the line of scrimmage and three sacks for the Panthers while missing a couple of games due to a shoulder injury.

Nottestad, a senior, had 71 tackles for the Norsemen, and 17 of them were for a loss. He also had three sacks. Boardman, a senior, led the Pirates with 71 tackles and made five hits behind the line of scrimmage to go with six sacks.

The Raiders (7-2) placed second to Aquinas in the Coulee and received big performances from all three of their All-Region performers along the way.

Arcadia allowed opponents just 91 rushing yards per game with Updike, Gomez and Sokup — all seniors — on the field. Updike had 86 tackles (six for loss), Gomez 56 tackles (four for loss, two fumble recoveries) and Sokup 23 tackles to go with two interceptions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.