High school football: Sparta players, coaches help each other through difficult time

The news wasn’t anything anyone wanted to accept.

They had lost a teammate. More accurately, a brother.

And while the grieving process needed to begin in Sparta, football players and coaches at the high school had a difficult decision to make after learning about the death of junior JD Olson in a one-car accident on Thursday night.

There was a game scheduled against Mauston on Friday. Were the Spartans going to play?

The answer wasn’t an easy one to provide, but it had to be made.

“We met at 12 o’clock as a team,” Sparta coach Adam Dow said. “Coaches talked to the players, and we had counselors on hand.

“We talked through a couple of things, and the coaches left the room. We gave them the message that ‘We will play the game when you guys are ready.’”

After a 20-minute discussion, players decided to play the Golden Eagles as scheduled.

“This had to be up to the kids,” Dow said.

The grieving process isn’t nearly over in Sparta, but playing the game provided those on the field, the sideline and in the bleachers a different way to cope for a couple of hours.

That was aided by the host school asking its students and fan base to wear Sparta red — Mauston’s colors are blue and gold — and bring the entire crowd together.

Dow said the Golden Eagles also brought a No. 47 jersey — Olson’s number — out as they took the field as a tribute to Olson, and that was followed by a moment of silence before kickoff.

“They were gracious hosts,” Dow said. “It really speaks to the character of their coaches and community.”

The Spartans also showed that they were ready to play after making such a difficult decision several hours ahead of their bus ride down I-90.

Carson Kelsey caught the opening kickoff at the Sparta 16-yard line and started things with a spark on an 84-yard return that took him to the Mauston end zone. There was nothing the Spartans needed more than a positive play as soon as the game began.

We needed some momentum to start the game, and you look to the guys who can respond in that situation," Dow said. "When we went to the coin toss, I wanted the ball and wanted our kick return out there.

"With Kelsey and (Layden) Ott back there, they are two guys who can make a big play happen immediately."

The Spartans needed every point they scored, and that included four Kelsey touchdowns and four extra points kicked by Isaiah Futch.

The last touchdown and extra point when Kelsey caught a touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Zach Treu, and Futch made the kick for a 28-21 lead with 11:54 left in the game.

Mauston responded, but Sparta saved a memorable play and blocked the extra point to preserve a 28-27 lead with 9:47 lead. That turned into a victory by the same score when a 35-yard field-goal attempt the Golden Eagles fell short with 30 seconds to go.

"I only said a few words to the kids (after the game)," Dow said. "I let them go to their families and their friends and their classmates.

"They were probably on the field for 25 or 30 minutes. You could see the emotion of a hard-fought victory, but you could also see the deep breaths and tears."

Dow, whose team opens its MVC season at Logan on Friday, cautioned that everyone involved was still in the early grieving stage and that a difficult week awaited.

"One thing I told them after they made their decision was that we were getting on the bus and leaving at 4:30 together as a team," he said. "We were coming home at 11 as a team. Then we were coming back to this Monday as a team and handling this week as a team.

"It takes so many people to work together for a win or to be successful, and when you lose one of those people in the horrible way we did on Thursday night, it hurts. There's no right way to deal with that. The only thing we know is that we have to support each other during a really, really sad time."