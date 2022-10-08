High school football: There are plenty of reasons to be excited about Week 9

Schedules were set some time ago, and we knew our Week 9 high school football matchups were known before this season even kicked off.

But their importance was unknown, and we held out hope that implications for those games would climb over the course of the final few weeks.

That has certainly happened, and it gives fans in the Coulee Region plenty of options as they try to figure out how they want to spend Friday night if it involves watching football.

The logical place to start with all of this is UW-La Crosse, which will be the host site for a Coulee Conference showdown between Aquinas (8-0, 6-0) and West Salem (7-1, 6-0).

The Blugolds are second in the Small Division of The Associated Press state rankings, and the Panthers are eighth in the Medium Division and haven’t lost since a failed two-point conversion produced a 14-13 loss at Onalaska in Week 1.

It was anticipated that these two teams would be elite, and both have set out to prove that with dominant victories throughout the season.

Can Aquinas win its 25th straight game, or will West Salem’s physicality and balance make it a conference champion during its first season back in the Coulee? Find out Friday night.

It was easy to tout either Cashton (8-0, 5-0) or Bangor (7-1, 4-1) as the favorite in the Scenic Bluffs Conference, but that shifted a bit after the Eagles beat the Cardinals 21-7 in Week 6.

That equation didn’t account for Onalaska Luther (6-2, 4-1), which came out swinging and made itself a piece of the title picture. The Knights lost a 32-28 game to Bangor on Friday, but they play at Cashton in Week 9 with the chance to force a share of the title and make themselves part of that tie.

De Soto (7-0, 4-0) was eager for its first season as an eight-player team and had spent the last couple of seasons preparing younger players for the transition to a new format and new conference (Southern-West).

The Pirates now have a chance to win a conference championship and complete their first unbeaten regular season since 2009 when they play at Belmont (6-1, 4-0) in Week 9.

The Ark of Victory is always a coveted award when Central and Logan square off, but the matchup has a big added implication when they get together at Swanson Field to close out the regular season.

The RiverHawks (3-5, 2-4) and Rangers (3-5, 2-4) are fighting for their postseason lives in addition to ownership of the Ark, and the winner of this game gives itself a chance to make the field, while the loser is out.

On top of that, Onalaska is trying to become the first MVC team to complete an unbeaten regular season since Logan accomplished the feat in 2014. The Hilltoppers (8-0, 6-0) host Tomah (2-6, 1-5) as they try to take an undefeated record into the postseason.