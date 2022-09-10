High school football: Week 4 by the numbers

With almost a full month of football in the rearview mirror for Wisconsin high school programs, frontrunners are starting to pull away from the pack as the season’s midpoint approaches.

Seven area teams remain undefeated, and marquee matchups pitting potentially unbeaten conference foes loom in the coming weeks. Several teams and players posted some impressive numbers in Week 4, a few of which are featured here.

1,063: G-E-T and Black River Falls combined to eclipse 1,000 total yards in a Coulee Conference affair, with the Red Hawks coming out on top 52-28 at Tiger Stadium on Friday.

671 of the total yards were accounted for by G-E-T’s rushing attack alone, as the Red Hawks failed to complete a pass and relied solely on their ground game. Warren Stoner made the most of his five carries by totaling 211 yards and two touchdowns, and both Nate Schindler and Brady Seiling contributed over 100 rushing yards for G-E-T (1-3, 1-1) in the victory.

Tigers’ quarterback Evan Voss amassed 284 yards of offense on his own, passing for 158 yards and rushing for an additional 126 yards. Voss has thrown for eight touchdowns in four games for Black River Falls (1-3, 0-2) this season.

G-E-T’s massive offensive output handed head coach Paul Anderson his first win at the school. The Red Hawks will go for two in a row at Viroqua High School next Friday.

49: Bangor kept rolling with a 57-0 victory over Necedah, holding the visiting Cardinals to under 50 yards of total offense.

The Bangor defense allowed just one completed pass for nine yards and were staunch against the run as well, limiting Necedah to 40 rushing yards. Bangor (4-0, 2-0) has outscored its Scenic Bluffs opponents 92-0 in two games, recording its third shutout of the season on Friday.

Eight different Bangor players made at least five tackles, with Cody Peterson leading the way with 10 tackles. Mason Buehler and Tanner Jones both picked off Necedah quarterback Will Van Hoof, and Willis Pollock made a tackle-for-loss in the end zone for a safety.

Bangor’s offense had no trouble moving the ball, scoring 37 points in the first quarter alone. Clayton Lyga rushed for two scores, and Chase Hortsman caught a touchdown pass from Nolan Michek.

If Bangor can get past Brookwood next week and Cashton takes care of Necedah (0-4, 0-2), it sets up an undefeated showdown between the Cardinals and Eagles on Sep. 23 at Cashton.

26: Westby quarterback Bo Milutnovich completed nine of his 12 passes for 234 yards in Westby High School’s 47-7 win against Viroqua, good for 26 yards per completion.

Milutnovich connected with three different receivers on three long touchdown passes. He hooked up with Quinn Bergdahl on a 76-yard score, Garrett Vatland caught a 36-yard touchdown, and the Norsemen rounded out the scoring on a Milutnovich 36-yard touchdown to Anders Stakston.

On the season, Milutnovich has seven passing touchdowns, two rushing touchdowns and a defensive score via a pick-six in Friday’s victory.

10: Jackson Flottmeyer turned in another solid performance for the Aquinas Blugolds on Friday, throwing for his eighth, ninth and tenth touchdowns of the season in a 57-22 rout of Altoona at UW-La Crosse’s Roger Harring Stadium.

The senior quarterback completed 11 of 18 passes for 213 yards on Friday, including long touchdown passes to David Malin and Calvin Hargrove. Flottmeyer also converted on 4th-and-goal with a touchdown strike to Kole Keppel.

In four games, Flottmeyer has tallied 991 passing yards for Aquinas (4-0, 2-0), and he has bounced back from two-interception games in Week 1 and Week 3 with clean sheets in Week 2 and Week 4.

Flottmeyer and the Blugolds were able to open up the Altoona defense thanks to the efforts of sophomore running back Kyle White. White ran for 99 yards on 13 carries, setting season-highs in both categories.

The Blugolds’ next challenge comes at Black River Falls High School next Friday against the Tigers.

2: The Tomah Timberwolves executed not one, but two two-point conversions late in their 22-21 overtime victory over Sparta, needing both to sneak past their rivals.

Senior running Jacob Bullard rushed into the end zone for both conversions, tying the game at 14 in the fourth quarter on the first occasion and winning the contest in overtime on the second run. Bullard also scored the touchdown in overtime to get Tomah within one point, and the Timberwolves’ gamble to go for two paid off.

Bullard accumulated 123 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries in the victory, as Tomah held off Sparta in the debut of the Spartans’ new Memorial Field.