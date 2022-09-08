High school football: Week 4 capsules

7 p.m. kickoff unless noted

MVC Central (1-2, 0-1) at Onalaska (3-0, 1-0)

MVC SERIES: The RiverHawks lead 17-15 and have won two of the past three meetings.

NOTEWORTHY: Central—The RiverHawks went down to the wire before losing to Reedsburg 28-26 last week. … That means Central’s two losses have been by a total of five points. … QB Mason Elston wasn’t able to finish last week’s game, but is the team’s leading rusher (46 carries-216 yards, 1 TD) heading into this game. … The RiverHawks have to establish something offensively, and that probably involves getting the ball in the hands of senior Boston Brindley (17-106, 2 TDs rushing, and 6 catches for 78 yards). … Central’s rush defense has to be ready against a team that can run after allowing an average of 193 yards in the first three weeks; Onalaska—The Hilltoppers just missed out on The AP’s Large Division state rankings this week after shutting out two straight opponents and breaking free for 54 points in a shutout of Holmen last week. … Junior QB Brady Kuhn (39-142, 4) will likely get plenty of chances unless the RiverHawks can get some stops at the line of scrimmage. … If not, Onalaska will look for continued improvement from junior QB Adam Skifton (38-for-60-471 yards, 3 TDs-3 INTs). … That would probably involve senior WR Nicky Odom (24 catches-239 yards, 1 TD), who leads the Coulee Region in receptions. … Onalaska is allowing 4.3 points per game, giving up all of its points in a 14-13 season-opening win over West Salem.

Tomah (1-2, 0-1) at Sparta (1-1, 0-1)

MVC SERIES: The Timberwolves lead 20-12, but the Spartans posted a 55-7 win at Tomah last season in a series that actually dates back to 1894.

NOTEWORTHY: Tomah—The Timberwolves have spun their wheels since opening the season with a 49-9 win over Mauston. … Tomah, which leads this all-time series 67-42-1, has lost 11 straight conference games. … Finding a way to defend — or at least limit the big plays of — Carson Kelsey is necessary if the Timberwolves are going to stop that number from jumping to 12. … QB Tom Hesse (15-35-221, 1-5) and his offense will also have to limit turnovers, too. … If comparisons mean anything, Tomah’s win over Mauston compares favorably to Sparta’s 28-27 win over the Golden Eagles the next week; Sparta—The Spartans have been all about senior Carson Kelsey (96 rushing yards, 3 TDs; 304 receiving yards, 4 TDs; 1 KO return for a TD) through two games. … They also celebrated the return of junior QB Thomas Laufenberg (8-21-243, 2-0) from injury in last week’s loss at Logan. … This could be a good opportunity for Sparta to build some defensive consistency after giving up 70 points in its first two games.

Logan (2-1, 1-0) at Reedsburg (3-0, 1-0)

MVC SERIES: First meeting with Reedsburg being new to the conference.

NOTEWORTHY: Logan—The Rangers exploded offensively by running the ball almost exclusively in a 43-29 win over Sparta last week. … Senior RB Eli Reynolds (60-466, 4) is the area’s top rushers after running for 269 yards and scoring three times against the Spartans. … Junior QB Johnny Leaver (44-349, 5) also scored three times against Sparta and gained 188 rushing yards. … Reedsburg—The Beavers slipped past Central 28-26 last week to remain unbeaten, but it’s pretty easy to see why they’ve been winning. … RB Devin Judd (83-461, 5) has been a monster and just as the first in a 1-2 punch that also includes QB Kevin Green (42-283, 4). … Green has also passed for 238 yards and 3 TDs.

COULEE Altoona (2-1, 1-0) vs. Aquinas (3-0, 1-0) at UW-L

COULEE SERIES: Aquinas leads 1-0 after beating Altoona 43-8 last season.

NOTEWORTHY: Altoona—The Railroaders have allowed 40 points over the first three weeks and are coming off a 24-8 win over Black River Falls. … RB Colin Boyarski will have to be a focus for the Blugolds after he’s rushed for 472 and 4 TDs. … Boyarski had 258 yards and 2 TDs against the Tigers. … QB Ben Kuenkel has completed 19 of 31 passes for 213 yards and 3 TDs and rushed for 102 yards and 2 TDs. … The Railroaders have allowed two first-half touchdowns, and opponents have averaged 108.3 passing yards and no passing TDs this season; Aquinas—The Blugolds, who are 10-0 since rejoining the Coulee Conference, are ranked second in the Small Division of The Associated Press rankings and have won 19 straight games. … QB Jackson Flottmeyer (48-72-778, 7-4) hasn’t had trouble finding open receivers and has found a way to trigger the offense late in games twice in the last two weeks. … The Blugolds do have to find a way to limit turnovers because there have been too many in recent weeks. … Senior WR Colin Conzemius (7-212, 3) is probably itching to get back in the end zone after not reaching it in two straight games, but the Blugolds have also averaged 40 points in those games.

West Salem (2-1, 1-0) at Arcadia (2-1, 1-0)

COULEE SERIES: Arcadia leads 32-16-1, and the Panthers haven’t beaten the Raiders in a conference game since 2008.

NOTEWORTHY: West Salem—The Panthers have bounced back from a season-opening 14-13 loss at Onalaska with two blowout victories. … West Salem has been very balanced offensively and allowed just 29 points. … Senior RB Luke Noel (47-284, 7) has been tough to stop, and senior QB Brett McConkey has been as effective rushing (21-179, 3) as he has been passing (22-35-269, 3-2). … Arcadia—The Raiders have won two straight games since a one-sided loss to Ellsworth. … Arcadia won those games by a combined nine points and slipped by Viroqua 20-14 last week…. Cam Boland’s 79-yard fumble return tied that game in the fourth quarter, but the Raiders only had 95 total yards. … Arcadia’s defensive struggles have come with stopping the run, and it has allowed 665 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns so far.

— Todd Sommerfeldt