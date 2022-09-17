High school football: Week 5 by the numbers

The Caledonia High School football team is a couple of weeks away from the most difficult stretch of its regular season, but the Warriors have to be happy about what they’ve accomplished through three games.

Coaches are certainly prepared to work on specific aspects of the game this week, but the reality is that Caledonia has made life tough on everyone lined up across from it during a 3-0 start.

The most impressive is the fact that the Warriors have allowed just six points with two shutouts after beating Dover-Eyota 21-0 on Friday.

Caledonia took a 71-game winning streak into last season before stumbling for the first time in years and putting together a 4-5 season that ended with a first-round playoff loss to Lewiston-Altura.

The defense hasn’t actually allowed anything. Lewiston-Altura is the only team to score on Caledonia, and it came on a fourth-quarter kickoff return in Week 2. The Warriors even answered that score immediately with a kickoff return for a touchdown by Fischer Wait.

Wait then returned a punt for a touchdown during the second quarter of Friday’s victory.

Senior Ayden Goetzinger leads the team with 12 tackles, and he has an interception on top of that.

Caledonia started the season hoping to build itself into a contender that can battle Goodhue on Sept. 30 and defending MSHSL Class AA champion Chatfield on Oct. 7.

The six points the Warriors have allowed to this point are an indicator that they are on the right track.

Some more numbers to look at from Friday:

430: Holmen broke out for its first victory in a big way during Friday’s 34-7 MVC win over Tomah by rushing for 430 yards.

The Vikings (1-4, 1-2) ran all over the Timberwolves after being shut out three weeks in a row and were led by senior Tyrus McCoy’s 137 yards on 13 carries. He opened the scoring with an 88-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Senior quarterback Reid Tengblad added 127 rushing yards and added a 19-yard touchdown run — his first of the season — in the third quarter.

195: Westby senior Garrett Vatland has been difficult for opposing defenses to handle all season, but Arcadia offered little resistance in a 40-0 loss to the Norsemen on Friday.

Vatland was averaging 6.8 yards per carry over the first four weeks before breaking out for 195 rushing yards and the seventh, eighth and ninth touchdowns of his season.

Westby (4-1, 2-1), which has only lost to Aquinas this season, gave Holmen a challenge for best rushing performance of the night with 406 yards against the Raiders. Junior teammate Rhett Stenslien added 154 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries.

Vatland has 509 yards and Stenslien 363 with four regular-season games remaining on the schedule.

21: Aquinas continued its winning streak with a 52-0 Coulee Conference win over Black River Falls, and the Blugolds (5-0, 3-0) scored 45 of their points in the first half.

The Blugolds haven’t lost since a 34-20 setback at Tomah on Nov. 6, 2020 and have outscored their opponents 228-64 this season after making the Tigers their first shutout victim.

Quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer passed for two touchdowns and rushed for one in the victory at Black River Falls. He has now passed for 12 touchdowns and rushed for five this season.

The Aquinas defense will have to be ready to play on Friday, when the season continues with a home game against Westby at UW-La Crosse.

10: G-E-T turned to just about every back it could while rushing for 404 yards in a 52-7 victory over Viroqua.

The Red Hawks (2-3, 1-2) put up that rushing total without a player reaching the 100-yard mark because it distributed those carries among 10 players and received at least one touchdown from six of them.