High school football: Week 5 capsules

7 p.m. kickoff unless noted

MVC

Onalaska (4-0, 2-0) at Logan (2-2, 1-1)

MVC SERIES: The Rangers lead 19-13, but the Hilltoppers have won four straight matchups.

NOTEWORTHY: Onalaska—The Hilltoppers recorded their third consecutive shutout last week, blanking Central 34-0. ... Senior quarterback Adam Skifton eclipsed 300 passing yards in the win over the RiverHawks, totaling 772 yards and five touchdowns this year. ... In two conference games this season, Onalaska has outscored opponents 88-0 after averaging 14 points per game in two nonconference victories. ... The Hilltoppers leaned on running back Brady Kuhn against Central, as the junior carried the ball 22 times for 76 yards and a touchdown last Friday; Logan— The Rangers failed to make it three wins in a row last week, losing 30-15 at Reedsburg. ... Logan's potent rushing duo of junior quarterback Johnny Leaver and senior running back Eli Reynolds were limited to only 72 rushing yards combined on Friday. ... Despite the low rushing output against the Beavers, the Rangers still rank second in the MVC with 220.5 rushing yards per contest. ... Last year, Logan was outgained 388-165 in a 41-13 loss to the Hilltoppers. ... The Rangers have been at their best late in games, averaging a conference-leading 15.3 points in fourth quarters this season.

Baraboo (3-1, 2-0) vs. Central (1-3, 0-2) at UW-L

MVC SERIES: First meeting with Baraboo playing its first season in the conference.

NOTEWORTHY: Baraboo— The Thunderbirds have breezed through their first two MVC games, following up a 35-6 victory at Tomah with a 27-0 shutout against Holmen last week. ... Junior Luke Vittengl has been Baraboo's most versatile player so far, leading the Thunderbirds in both passing and rushing yards and ranking fourth on the team in tackles. ... Baraboo allowed just five first downs and two completions to the Vikings on Friday, holding opponents to 189.5 yards per game this fall. ... The Thunderbirds are 7-1 in their last eight games during the month of September; Central—The RiverHawks couldn't handle the Hilltoppers last week, falling 34-0 in Onalaska. ... Central has scored 33 points in its last three games after posting 38 points in the team's season-opening win against Eau Claire North on Aug. 19. ... Senior quarterback Mason Elston, the RiverHawks top passer and rusher in 2022, did not play last Friday after sustaining an injury on Sep. 2. ... Senior wide receiver and defensive back Boston Brindley has four interceptions this season following an seven-interception year in 2021, which was one short of the school record.

Tomah (2-2, 1-1) at Holmen (0-2, 0-4)

MVC SERIES: The Vikings lead 19-13 after beating the Timberwolves in each of their past nine meetings.

NOTEWORTHY: Tomah—The Timberwolves stunned Sparta last week with a 22-21 overtime victory, winning the game on a successful two-point conversion run by senior Jacob Bullard. ... Bullard also rushed for two touchdowns and tied the game in the fourth quarter on another two-point conversion last Friday. ... Seventy-two percent of Tomah's offensive yards and 91% of its touchdowns through four games have come on the ground. ... The Timberwolves lost to Holmen 56-20 last September, surrendering 467 yards to the Vikings; Holmen—The Vikings have struggled to start this fall, continuing their losing streak last week in a 27-0 defeat at Baraboo. ... Holmen has been held scoreless in its previous three contests, with its last points coming in the fourth quarter of a 38-7 loss to Chippewa Falls on Aug. 18. ... The Vikings have won their last nine matchups against Tomah, last falling to the Timberwolves 41-28 on Sep. 30, 2011. ... Holmen will look to build on a successful rushing game against Baraboo last Friday, averaging 4.4 yards per carry on 37 attempts.

COULEE

Altoona (2-2, 1-1) at West Salem (3-1, 2-0)

COULEE SERIES: First matchup between the two schools as conference opponents.

NOTEWORTHY: Altoona—The Railroaders snapped a two-game win streak last Friday in a 57-22 loss to Aquinas. ... Sophomore Hunter Hibbard broke out for 93 total yards and a touchdown in last week's loss, and he averages over 19 yards per carry this fall. ... Senior quarterback Ben Kuenkel (20-for-40, 218 yards, 3 TD) is the only starter in the conference without an interception this year. ... Senior running back Colin Boyarski's 544 rushing yards are most in the Coulee through one month; West Salem—The Panthers continued to dominate last week with a 35-0 win over Arcadia. ... Since its Week 1 loss to Onalaska, West Salem is 3-0, winning by an average score of 43-5. ... Senior quarterback Brett McConkey did the majority of his work with his feet on Friday, rushing for 55 yards and two touchdowns in the victory against the Raiders. ... The Panthers own the conference's most prolific first-half offense this season at 28.8 points per game in the first two quarters. ... Senior running back Luke Noel (57-360-9) extended his multi-touchdown streak this fall with two more scores versus Arcadia.

Aquinas (4-0, 2-0) at Black River Falls (1-3, 0-2)

COULEE SERIES: The Blugolds lead 1-0 after beating the Tigers 58-9 last season.

NOTEWORTHY: Aquinas—The Blugolds rolled to their 20th straight victory and 11th consecutive conference win last week in a 57-22 drubbing of Altoona. ... Senior quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer tossed for 215 yards and three touchdowns in under three quarters of action last Friday. ... Sophomore running back Kyle White (10-98-2) enjoyed his best performance of the season, running for two touchdowns and a two-point conversion against the Railroaders. ... The Aquinas secondary has been stingy all season, giving up just 21 total completions and 54 passing yards per game in the team's four victories. ... Flottmeyer connected with junior receiver Kole Keppel for a touchdown on 4th-and-goal last week, boosting the Blugolds' 4th-down conversion percentage to 90% on the year; Black River Falls—The Tigers lost for a third straight week last Friday, stumbling against G-E-T 52-28. ... Quarterback Evan Voss will be Aquinas' main focus on defense, as the Black River Falls senior has accounted for 77.3% of the Tigers' offensive yards. ... With eight passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns, Voss has accounted for all but one of BRF's scores this season. ... Sophomore William Sedelbauer and junior Chris Muir rank fifth and sixth in the conference in tackles with 32 and 26, respectively.

— Andrew Polk