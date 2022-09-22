High school football: Week 6 capsules

7 p.m. kickoff unless noted

COULEE

Westby (4-1, 2-1) vs. Aquinas (5-0, 3-0) at UW-L

Coulee series: The Blugolds lead 2-0 after beating the Norsemen 57-6 in 2021.

NOTEWORTHY: Westby—The Norsemen have averaged 43.5 points in two straight wins since their only loss of the season at West Salem in Week 3 and scored at least 40 points three times. … Senior RB Garrett Vatland (64 carries-532 yards, 6 TDs) is coming off a 218-yard rushing performance in a win over Arcadia, and he scored twice and rushed for 147 yards during a game against Aquinas in 2020. … Junior RB Rhett Stenslien (40-363, 5) had a season-high 154 yards and two touchdowns against the Raiders. … Westby’s 40-0 shutout of Arcadia was its second shutout of the season, and just one opponent — West Salem in a 44-7 victory — has scored more than 15 points against the Norsemen; Aquinas—The Blugolds have an overall winning streak of 21 games and a conference winning streak of 12 games. … Aquinas is ranked second among Small Division schools by The Associated Press. … QB Jackson Flottmeyer (68-for-102-1,165 yards, 12 TDs-4 INTs) leads the area in passing yards and TD passes. … The Blugolds are winning their games by an average of 31 points this season and have outscored G-E-T and Black River Falls 109-22 the past two weeks. … WR David Malin (22 catches-336 yards, 2 TDs) didn’t have a big game in last week’s 52-0 win over the Tigers, but he ranks second in receptions and fourth in receiving yards among area players.

West Salem (4-1, 3-0) at G-E-T (2-3, 2-1)

Coulee series: The Red Hawks lead 22-21 after beating the Panthers 24-16 the last time they played as conference foes in 2013.

NOTEWORTHY: West Salem—The Panthers have won four straight games since opening with a 14-13 loss at Onalaska and are receiving votes in the Medium Division of The Associated Press rankings. … West Salem is led by QB Brett McConkey (37-56-594, 5-3), who passed for 261 yards in a win over Altoona last week. … McConkey has also rushed for 6 touchdowns and picked up 274 yards on 32 runs out of the backfield. … Senior RB Luke Noel (67-400, 12) leads the Coulee Region in rushing touchdowns, and senior WR Brennan Kennedy (12-285, 4) has true big-play potential. … The Panthers have allowed 41 points this season and just 14 in the second half; G-E-T—The Red Hawks have shown improvement every week in an attempt to bounce back from a tough 2021. … G-E-T is back to emphasizing its run game and using as many bodies as necessary to keep the necessary consistency. … RB Nate Schindler (72-399, 6) has taken over the team rushing lead, but not by much over RB Warren Stoner (34-396, 4). … QB Cody Schmitz has added 310 rushing yards and 5 TDs. … The Red Hawks average 326 rushing yards per game after gaining 404 in beating Viroqua last week and an astounding 671 in beating Black River Falls the week before.

MVC

Central (1-4, 0-3) at Tomah (2-3, 1-2)

MVC series: The RiverHawks lead 21-11 and have beaten the Timberwolves five straight times.

NOTEWORTHY: Central—The RiverHawks have played the past two games without starting QB Mason Elston (325 passing yards, 216 rushing yards), who was injured during a Week 3 loss to Reedsburg. … WR Henry Meyer (15-217, 2) can be an effective player in the passing game, but Central has to get the ball in his hands. … Senior Boston Brindley has picked up some of the offensive slack in Elston’s absence with 222 total yards in the past two weeks. … Brindley also had 4 INTs for a defensive that has intercepted 7 passes. … Junior DB Carson Jones has the other 3 INTs; Tomah—The Timberwolves fell below the .500 mark both overall and in the MVC with a 34-7 loss to Holmen last week. … WR Drew Brookman (13-229, 1) is the biggest offensive weapon Tomah has, but it hasn’t been easy getting the ball in his hands. … QB Tom Hesse (31-67-363, 2-9) has been hurt by turnovers, Tomah’s defense is allowing an average of 29.6 points per game.

Logan (2-3, 1-2) at Baraboo (4-1, 3-0)

MVC series: This is their first MVC meeting.

NOTEWORTHY: Logan—The Rangers pushed Onalaska before a couple of late mistakes led to a 42-18 loss. … Logan can run the ball with RB Eli Reynolds (83-560, 4) and QB Johnny Leaver (73-436, 7) both among the top eight in the area rushing list. … Logan was 2-1 before losing its past two games; Baraboo—The Thunderbirds split their carries up and average 204 rushing yards per game. … QB Luke Vittengl (62-361, 6) and RBs Ben Burgess (37-316, 2) and Isaac Pelland (69-267, 6) make up that group. … Vittengl (35-89-559, 2-6) can also throw the ball, but the completion percentage isn’t very high and mistakes happen with interceptions. … Baraboo has won four straight games since a 23-13 loss to Sauk Prairie in Week 1, but Beaver Dam (20-14) and Central (15-7) took it down to the wire.

Holmen (1-4, 1-2) at Sparta (1-3, 0-3)

MVC series: The Vikings lead 24-9 and have won the past two matchups.

NOTEWORTHY: Holmen—The Vikings put a four-game losing streak behind them and broke out for a 34-7 win over Tomah last week. … Senior RB Tyrus McCoy (42-329, 2) had a 137-yard performance against the Timberwolves, and the Vikings put together a 430-yard rushing effort. … QB Reid Tengblad added 127 rushing yards against Tomah; Sparta—The Spartans are powered by QB Thomas Laufenberg (21-51-425, 4-2 in 3 games) and WR Carson Kelsey (18-404, 6), who leads the area in receiving touchdowns and has 11 overall. … Kelsey has also carried 22 times for 1678 yards and 4 TDs. … Sparta has lost three games in a row, but one was a 22-21 defeat to Tomah on a two-point conversion in overtime and the other s 20-13 setbal against unbeaten Reedsburg last week.

— Todd Sommerfeldt