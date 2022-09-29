High school football: Week 7 capsules

7 p.m. kickoff unless noted

MVC

Holmen (2-4, 2-2) vs. Central (2-4, 1-3) at UW-L

MVC series: The RiverHawks lead 18-15 and have beaten the Vikings two times in a row.

NOTEWORTHY: Holmen—The Vikings have won two straight games after scoring 7 points and getting shut out three times in the first four weeks. … Holmen’s 26-14 win over Sparta on Friday moved it to .500 in the conference and gave it a fighting chance to qualify for the WIAA playoffs, but a win here would be huge. … Senior RB Tyrus McCoy (58 carries-445 yards, 2 TDs) has 253 rushing yards in wins over Tomah and Sparta, and senior QB Reid Tengblad has 241. … The Vikings have 822 rushing yards in those games. … Holmen has allowed just 21 points the past two weeks; Central—The RiverHawks exploded for a 30-point second quarter on the way to beating Tomah 37-14 last week, and that was needed after four straight losses (three of them by eight points or less). … Sophomore RB Gavin Shepard (66-340, 3) had a breakout game for Central by rushing for 157 yards and scoring twice in last week’s win over Tomah. … Senior Boston Brindley (56-272, 4) added 103 rushing yards against the Timberwolves. … Junior Jude Alvarado (15-for-31-210 yards, 1 TD-3 INTs in three games) has filled in for injured starting QB Mason Elston the past three weeks. … Alvarado has also rushed for 159 yards and scored twice.

Tomah (2-4, 1-3) at Logan (2-4, 1-3)

MVC series: The Rangers have beaten the Timberwolves nine straight times and lead 19-13.

NOTEWORTHY: Tomah—The Timberwolves need a win to be able to meet playoff criteria, but they have lost two straight since an overtime win at Sparta. … RB Jacob Bullard (86-344, 5) or WR Drew Brookman (14 catches-238 yards, 1 TD) will have to have a big game here to get Tomah back on track. … The Timberwolves haven’t beaten the Rangers since 2011; Logan—The Rangers have a very potent rushing attack with RB Eli Reynolds (95-600, 6) and QB Johnny Leaver (101-634, 8). … Leaver (45-83-598, 5-3) can also throw the ball. … Logan is eager to get back in the win column after losing a 10-point lead late in a 35-31 loss to Baraboo last week. … The Rangers have allowed at least 28 points in every game this season, and their last three opponents have averaged 35.7.

Onalaska (6-0, 4-0) at Sparta (1-4, 0-4)

MVC series: The Hilltoppers lead 26-6 after 17 straight series victories and last year’s 28-0 shutout.

NOTEWORTHY: Onalaska—The Hilltoppers are ranked sixth in the Large Division of Associated Press rankings. … Onalaska has shut out four opponents after beating previously unbeaten Reedsburg 35-0 last week. … The Hilltoppers are tied with Baraboo (5-1, 4-0) for first place in the MVC. … Junior QB Adam Skifton (88-133-1,088, 9-4) has averaged 206 passing yards and has 6 TD passes and 1 INT over the past three games. … Senior WR Nicky Odom (50-544, 2) leads the area in catches and receiving yards and caught his second TD pass of the season last week. … Jon Knickrehm has 3 sacks and Sam Pica 6 TFLs. … Sparta—The Spartans have lost four straight after opening with a win at Mauston. … Junior QB Thomas Laufenberg (25-61-479, 5-2) has formed a good connection with WR Carson Kelsey (19-419, 6), but Kelsey failed to reach the end zone last week for the first time this season in a loss to Holmen. … The Spartans are allowing an average of 370 total yards per game.

COULEE

Aquinas (6-0, 4-0) at Arcadia (3-3, 2-2)

Coulee series: This is their second Coulee meeting, and the Blugolds won 45-14 last season.

NOTEWORTHY: Aquinas—The Blugolds are second in the Small Division of The Associated Press state rankings. … Aquinas has won 22 straight games and beaten every opponent this season by at least 20 points. … Senior QB Jackson Flottmeyer (84-123-1,322, 14-4) leads the area in TD passes and passing yards while completing 68.3% of his passes. … Flottmeyer has 7 TD passes and 0 INTs over the past three weeks. … Senior RB Calvin Hargrove (46-302, 2) rushed for 96 yards last week’s 51-14 win over Westby (4-2, 2-2). … Aquinas has allowed 22 first-half points and scored 163. … Opponents average 40.9 passing yards against the Blugolds. … Junior WR David Malin (24-355, 3) is tied for second in the area for catches and is fifth in receiving yards; Arcadia—The Raiders have three wins by a combined 11 points this season after squeaking by Black River Falls 20-18 last week. … Arcadia had just 124 total yards in the win over the Tigers and average just 10.3 points per game. … They also allow 228 rushing yards per game.

DAIRYLAND

Blair-Taylor (4-2, 4-0) vs. Pepin/Alma (6-0, 4-0) at Alma

Dairyland series: The Wildcats lead 2-1, but the Eagles won 37-8 last year.

NOTEWORTHY: Blair-Taylor—The Wildcats have won four straight games since starting the season with losses to Onalaska Luther and Elmwood/Plum City. … Junior RB Jackson Shramek (97-695, 10) has averaged 140.8 rushing yards and has 9 of his 10 TDs and all 7 of his 2-point conversions during the win streak. … Sophomore QB Ethan Knisley (48-88-773, 9-5) has passed for 421 yards and 7 TDs in the past two weeks. … Senior WR Evan Nehring (24-500, 3) ranks second in the area in receiving yards and is tied for second in catches; Pepin/Alma—The Eagles are coming off a 41-0 win over Independence Gilmanton, and three of its victories have been by 10 points or less. … Junior RB Demetrius Bergmann (103-722, 16) has been a one-man wrecking crew this season and has scored at least once in every game. … He had 177 rushing yards and 4 TDs in a 36-26 win over Elmwood/Plum City.

