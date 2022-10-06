High school football: Week 8 Games to Watch

7 p.m. kickoff unless noted
MVC
Logan (3-4, 2-3) at Holmen (3-4, 3-2)
MVC series: The Rangers lead 17-16 after beating the Vikings 25-22 last season.
NOTEWORTHY: Logan—The Rangers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 35-21 win over Tomah last week, but they have to win out to become playoff eligible. … Expect plenty of carries for both QB Johnny Leaver (118 carries-746 yards, 9 TDs) and RB Eli Reynolds (110-729, 8) in a game where defense will likely dictate the winner. … Logan took its advantage on Tomah with big plays early but also answered both times the Timberwolves cut their deficit to seven points; Holmen—The Vikings have won three straight games after dropping their first four and have to win one more to become playoff eligible. … With a game at Reedsburg (6-1, 4-1) next week, Holmen would much rather get the victory here. … Senior RB Tyrus McCoy (68-504, 2) has rushed for 312 yards and averaged 8 yards per carry of the past three weeks. … Senior QB Reid Tengblad (65-306, 4) has 308 yards and all 4 of his TDs in that same span. … The Vikings have averaged 358.7 rushing yards per game in wins over Tomah, Sparta and Central, so the Rangers will need to show up ready to tackle.
Sparta (1-5, 0-5) vs. Central (2-5, 1-4) at UW-L
MVC series: The RiverHawks lead 25-7 after beating the Spartans 39-7 last season.
NOTEWORTHY: Sparta—The Spartans have had a tough year from the get-go, from a car accident that took the life of JD Olson just as the season began to injuries sustained by top players QB Thomas Laufenberg (25-for-61-479 yards, 5 TDs, 2 INTs in 4 games) and WR Carson Kelsey (19 catches-419 yards, 12 total TDs), who both missed last week’s 42-14 loss to first-place Onalaska (7-0, 5-0). … Sophomore Zach Treu (16-30-206, 2-2 in 3 games) had to jump back in to lead the offense — Laufenberg also missed the first game of the season — and the defense will have to shave some points off of the 30 it allows per game to give the offense a chance; Central—The RiverHawks couldn’t build on a win over Tomah and lost a tough one to Holmen last week. … That likely means Central has two games left to play unless it can win twice and the numbers go its way as a 3-4 MVC team. … Senior Boston Brindley has been the driving force for Central with 260 receiving yards and 2 TDs, 295 rushing yards and 4 TDs and 2 TD passes. … Brindley also has 6 INTs. … He passed for a TD and rushed for a TD against Holmen last week and caught 2 TD passes against Tomah the week before.
Onalaska (7-0, 5-0) at Baraboo (5-2, 4-1)
MVC series: This is the first meeting since the Thunderbirds joined the conference.
NOTEWORTHY: Onalaska—The Hilltoppers are ranked fifth in the Large Division of Associated Press rankings. … Onalaska has shut out four opponents and allowed 45 points all season. … Junior RB Brady Kuhn (108-530, 9) has gained 312 yards and scored 4 TDs in the past three weeks. … Senior WR Nick Odom (55-617, 3) is a constant target for junior QB Adam Skifton (98-147-1,238, 11-4) and has caught a TD pass in each of the past two games; Baraboo—The Thunderbirds lost a 41-27 game to Reedsburg last week. … Onalaska beat the Beavers 35-0 earlier this season. … QB Luke Vittengl has been the top player powering Baraboo’s offense with 564 rushing yards and 12 TDs to go with 738 passing yards and 3 TDs.
COULEE
Aquinas (7-0, 5-0) at Viroqua (1-6, 0-5)
Coulee series: This is their second conference meeting, and the Blugolds won 49-16 last season.
NOTEWORTHY: Aquinas—The Blugolds are second in the Small Division of The Associated Press state rankings. … Senior RB Calvin Hargrove (51-370, 4) is becoming a bigger part of the offense as the season progresses and has 154 yards and 3 TDs on just 18 carries in the past two games. … Sophomore RB Kyle White (32-233, 5) might also see more carries against the Blackhawks. … Aquinas, which has beaten its last three opponents 149-20, has won 23 straight games and beaten every opponent this season by at least 20 points. … Senior QB Jackson Flottmeyer (88-130-1,444, 15-5) has thrown at least one TD pass in every game this season. … Viroqua—The Blackhawks have lost five straight games since an 18-16 win over Brookwood. … Five of their seven opponents have scored at least 40 points. … Viroqua is having its most success offensively by throwing the ball with QB Benson McDowell (96-178-1,142, 9-9), who ranks third in the area in passing yards.
SCENIC BLUFFS
Bangor (6-1, 3-1) at Onalaska Luther (6-1, 4-0)
Scenic Bluffs series: The Knights lead 1-0 after beating the Cardinals 20-13 last season.
NOTEWORTHY: Bangor—The Cardinals shut out five of their seven opponents and bounced back last week from a 21-7 loss to seventh-ranked Cashton by beating Ithaca 27-0. … Bangor’s powerful running game is having another big season with an average of 290.9 rushing yards per game. … Senior RB Tanner Jones (133-967, 12) leads the area in both attempts and rushing yards and is tied for second in rushing TDs. … Senior RB Clayton Lyga (63-497, 7) had his second 100-yard rushing game with 108 against Ithaca. LBs Cody Petersen and Chase Horstman have combined for 19 TFLs to lead a defense that has allowed 33 points; Onalaska Luther—The Knights have won five straight games and have outscored their last four opponents by 154 points. … Sophomore QB Jackson Kendall (44-71-629, 10-3) has completed 68.9% of his passes for 443 yards, 7 TDs and 0 INTs over his past four games and only threw one pass in last week’s 60-6 win over Necedah. … RB Tanner Bass (83-453, 8) has led a rushing attack that has averaged 269 yards per game during the current winning streak.
— Todd Sommerfeldt