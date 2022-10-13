High school football: Week 9 Games to Watch

7 p.m. kickoff unless noted

MVC

Tomah (2-6, 1-5) at Onalaska (8-0, 6-0)

NOTEWORTHY: Tomah—The Timberwolves are simply trying to end the regular season with a big win to build on. … Tomah is led by RB Jacob Bullard (121 carries-529 yards, 6 TDs) and QB Tom Hesse (57-for-123-623 yards, 5 TDs-10 INTs), but we’ve talked all season about the importance of getting the ball in the hands of WR Ryan Brookman (21 catches-357 yards, 3 TDs). … With defenses keying on Brookman, his explosive plays have been limited, and that has made things tougher on Tomah’s offense this season. … The Timberwolves have allowed at least 34 points in each of the past four weeks, and that doesn’t bode well for the upset; Onalaska—The Hilltoppers, who are trying to become the first MVC team to complete an unbeaten regular season since 2014, have spent the entire season building believers, and they’ve done that ne excelling at different times though every aspect of the team. … Junior QB Adam Skifton (109-165-1,515, 13-4) has been consistent and become a serious weapon for Onalaska as it piled up its average of 35.5 points per game. … Senior WR Nicky Odom (60-728, 4) has been a nightmare for opponents to limit as he leads the Coulee Region in both catches and receiving yards. … The Hilltoppers are trying to close out an unbeaten conference championship to give themselves the best possible seed as the playoffs begin next week.

Holmen (4-4, 4-2) at Reedsburg (7-1, 5-1)

NOTEWORTHY: Holmen—The Vikings were impressive in coming back from a 14-point deficit and beating Logan 17-14 last week for their fourth win in a row. … Winning this game, however, will be much tougher. … Senior RB Tyrus McCoy (79-559, 2 in 7 games) has to move the ball, along with emerging senior QB Redi Tengblad (87-423, 5 in 6 games). … Tengblad has done a good job after being inserted as starting QB in Week 3. … He was instrumental in last week’s win over Logan with big plays when the team needed them. … The Vikings are in the playoff and looking to continue momentum here; Reedsburg—The Beavers have only been beaten by Onalaska this season, but that was a one-sided 35-0 loss at Onalaska a few weeks ago. … Reedsburg has beaten Baraboo and Tomah since that loss and is trying to get a win here and hope for the Tomah upset for a share of the MVC title. … RB Devin Judd (228-1,232, 11) makes the offense go, and he doubles as one of the top defenders in the conference with 19 tackles for loss and 6½ sacks.

COULEE

Altoona (4-4, 3-3) at Westby (5-3, 3-3)

NOTEWORTHY: Altoona—The Railroaders are trying to secure a winning conference record and automatic spot in the postseason and enters the game with two wins in the past three weeks. … Altoona has scored more than 50 points twice this season. … RN Colin Boyarski (152-896, 9) has been a top offensive threat all season for Altoona, and Zavondre Cole (17-235, 5) is a player the Westby secondary will have to focus on; Westby—The Norsemen are also trying to secure that winning conference record and does so with a clear focus on getting the ball to RB Garrett Vatland (99-763, 9). … QB Bo Milutnovich (61-113-967, 10-7) can also give Vatland a break as an effective passer and runner with a couple of touchdown rushes. … Westby has only lost to West Salem, Aquinas and G-E-T this season and has three wins in its past five games heading into this one.

SCENIC BLUFFS

Onalaska Luther (6-2, 4-1) at Cashton (8-0-, 5-0)

NOTEWORTHY: Luther—The Knights have only lost to Aquinas and Bangor this season and are trying to muck up the top of the conference standings by pulling off an upset here. … If Luther wins, and Bangor handles New Lisbon, there will be a three-way tie for the title. … Sophomore QB Jackson Kendall (59-101-859, 13-4) has improved gradually since Week 1 and has had just two games without a passing touchdown. … Kendall has also only been intercepted once in the past five games. … RB Tanner Bass (88-535, 9) has rushed for a touchdown in two straight games and has four TD runs in the past three. … WR Natna Riley (19-321-5) and TE Logan Bahr (24-296, 5) have been consistent targets for Kendall; Cashton—The Eagles are trying to be greedy and won the title outright after sharing it with Bangor last season. … Cashton has been led by senior RB Colin O’Neil (108-934, 16), who is trying to reach the 1,000-yard mark against the Knights. … O’Neil has rushed for 349 yards and scored six rushing TDs in the past two games. … The Eagles have allowed 42 points all season and scored 117 points in their past three games.

RIDGE AND VALLEY-WEST

De Soto (7-0, 4-0) at Belmont (7-0, 4-0)

NOTEWORTHY: De Soto—The Pirates are challenging for their first conference championship as an eight-player program and haven’t lost a game through seven weeks. … Senior RB Harley Schams (100-709, 13), QB Evan Pedretti (40-65-619, 12-2) and WR Landon Pedretti (26-367, 7) lead the offense, and Evan Pedretti had 9 TD passes and 1 INT over the past four games; Belmont—Belmont has won six straight games since losing its opener. … Belmont scored 66 points last week in beating Wisconsin Heights and has scored more than 50 four straight times. … QB Kolby Lancaster will be the focus of the De Soto defense after passing for 978 yards and 13 TDs and rushing for 938 yards and 19 TDs.

WIAA PLAYOFF PICTURE

IN: MVC–Onalaska (8-0, 6-0), Reedsburg (7-1, 5-1), Baraboo 5-3, 4-2), Holmen (4-4, 4-2); Coulee–Aquinas (8-0, 6-0), West Salem (7-1, 6-0), G-E-T (4-4, 4-2); Scenic Bluffs–Cashton (8-0, 6-0), Bangor (7-1, 4-1), Onalaska Luther (6-2, 4-1), New Lisbon (6-2, 4-2); Dairyland–Pepin/Alma (8-0, 6-0), C-FC (7-1, 5-1), Blair-Taylor (5-3, 5-1); SWC–Prairie du Chien (6-2, 6-0), Brodhead/Juda (6-2, 4-1); Ridge and Valley-West (8-player)--De Soto (7-0, 4-0)

IN WITH A WIN: Coulee–Westby (5-3, 3-3), Altoona (4-4, 3-3); Dairyland–Augusta (4-4, 3-3); SWC–Lancaster (6-2, 3-2)

COULD QUALIFY WITH A WIN: MVC–Central (3-5, 2-4), Logan (3-5, 2-4); Coulee–Arcadia (3-5, 2-4); Dairyland–Melrose-Mindoro (2-6, 2-4), Whitehall (2-6, 2-4); SWC–Platteville (4-4, 2-3), River Valley (2-6, 2-3)

— Todd Sommerfeldt