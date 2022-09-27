High school football: West Salem, Cashton join, Aquinas, Onalaska in AP top 10s

The Onalaska High School football team made another jump, Aquinas held its position, and they were joined by two new schools in respective top 10s for Associated Press state rankings released on Tuesday.

The Hilltoppers (6-0), who met WIAA playoff criteria for the 12th straight season by blanking previously-unbeaten Reedsburg 35-0 on Friday, moved up from No. 8 to No. 6 among schools in the Large Division.

Aquinas (6-0), which maintained its share of the Coulee Conference lead and also met playoff criteria by beating Westby 51-14 on Friday, also held on to its No. 2 position among schools in the Small Division. The Blugolds have won 22 straight games ans have been in the second spot — behind No. 1 Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs (6-0) — all season.

Onalaska broke into the top 10 two weeks ago and have moved up two spots each week since. It is tied with Baraboo (5-1) for first place in the MVC with a 4-0 record and three games remaining.

West Salem (5-1), which is the team tied with Aquinas atop the Coulee, took over the No. 10 spot among schools in the Medium Division. The Panthers have been receiving votes, but this is the first time they have cracked the top 10.

West Salem has won five straight games by a combined score of 223-33 since a 14-13 loss at Onalaska to open the season and is coming off a 40-6 win over G-E-T on Friday.

Cashton (6-0) also has a new spot in the top 10 after receiving votes in recent weeks. The Eagles posted a big 21-7 Scenic Bluffs Conference win over Bangor on Friday, and that vaulted them to the No. 8 position in the Small Division.

Cashton has allowed just 28 points this season and has an offense that is averaging 48 points per game.

Mukwonago (6-0), Waukesha Catholic Memorial (6-0) and Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs all maintained their No. 1 spots at the top of each division. The entire list of rankings can be found on Page C2.