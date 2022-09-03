High school football: West Salem uses big plays to blast Westby

WEST SALEM — It was the only solid punch landed by the Westby High School football team, but it had some power behind it and led those in attendance to believe that there could be more coming.

When Bo Milutnovich looked right and found Rhett Stenslien for a short pass that turned into a 32-yard touchdown, the Norsemen trailed West Salem by seven points with 2 minutes, 35 seconds left in the first quarter Friday night.

The Panthers, however, went defensive after that and found plenty of chances to land punches of their own on the way to a very impressive 44-7 Coulee Conference win over the Norsemen.

West Salem (2-1, 1-0) scored the final 30 points after that Stenslien touchdown and allowed Westby (2-1, 0-1) just three first downs over the final 38 minutes.

Senior Luke Noel carried 14 times for 125 yards and scored two touchdowns, and senior quarterback Brett McConkey completed 6 of 13 passes for 82 yards and two touchdowns and rushed five times for 71 yards and two more touchdowns as the Panthers won their second game in a row.

“Their whole team is fast, athletic and physical,” said Westby coach Andy Hulst, whose team scored 70 points in its first two games. “They spread you out, and you’re just guarding and guarding, and boom, they hit an option play or the quarterback will keep it, and they break two or three tackles.

“It was hard for us to slow them down.”

The Panthers scored on plays of 58, 46, 22, 20 and 43 yards to win their first Coulee game since beating Onalaska Luther 50-35 on Oct. 18, 2013. West Salem joined the MVC in 2014 and returned to the Coulee this year.

The Panthers were ready for Westby’s backfield tandem of Garrett Vatland and Rhett Stenslien, which entered the game with a combined 340 rushing yards and 173 receiving yards in the first two games.

Vatland carried 13 times for 79 yards and caught two passes for 18. Stenslien carried three times for minus 3 yards and caught two passes for 37.

“Tacking those guys low was a focus,” West Salem coach Justin Jehn said. “They run the ball real tough, and when you don’t tackle and bring them down when you can, that’s when you get those big plays.

“An emphasis we had this week was live tackling and making sure we take care of the legs on running backs.”

The Panthers then challenged Westby’s tackling and won the battle, breaking away from contact and the grip of opponents all night. McConkey and Noel both had long scoring runs after breaking away from tacklers trying to make stops at the line of scrimmage or a few yards down the field.

West Salem also bounced back from a missed opportunity on fourth down early to score twice on fourth-down plays before halftime.

McConkey provided the first of those plays with a 22-yard run on a fourth-and-4 snap after Westby’s touchdown cut its deficit to 14-7. McConkey’s touchdown gave the Panthers a 21-7 lead with 11:54 left in the first half.

A 7-yard completion to Brennan Kennedy on West Salem’s next possession made good on a fourth-and-7 from the 20 and gave the Panthers a 28-7 lead with 4:12 on the clock.

“Those are always big plays,” McConkey said. “The line blocked well, (Kennedy) came through and caught the ball.”

Kennedy also caught a 58-yard touchdown pass on West Salem’s second possession, cutting to the middle of the field and having plenty of room to run after a short pass from McConkey. Kennedy caught three passes for 101 yards, adding a 23-yarder that helped set up a 24-yard field goal by Jacob Helgeson that gave the Panthers a 38-7 halftime lead.

The connection between McConkey and Kennedy and the forward running of Noel was too much for the Norsemen to handle. Noel cranked out yards between the tackles, and took advantage for big runs when he broke free.

Three Westby defenders got their hands on him before he escaped and ran for a 43-yard touchdown run that started the running clock on the second play of the third quarter.

“My line was pretty good, and I just had to get to that cut back,” Noel said. “I thought I was slow and wasn’t going to be able to get there, but I did it.”

Noel has rushed for 284 yards and seven touchdowns this season.