High school football: WFCA All-Region teams released

Bangor High School seniors Jonah Larson and Tanner Jones and Cashton senior Zack Mlsna are all two-way honorees after the WFCA released its All-Region teams on Tuesday.

All three players have led their respective teams to the WIAA Division 7 state semifinals. The Cardinals (11-1) play Eau Claire Regis (12-0) at Arcadia in one of Friday night's semifinals, and the Eagles (12-0) play Shiocton (10-2) at Marshfield, Wis., on Friday night in the other.

Larson and Mlsna were named to the offensive and defensive lines, and Jones was selected as a running back and outside linebacker.

Aquinas (11-1), which plays Kewaunee (11-1) in a Division 5 semifinal at Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., on Friday, had senior quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer, junior offensive lineman Shane Willenbring, senior outside linebacker Damien Lee and senior inside linebacker Calvn Hargrove chosen. Central senior defensive back Boston Brindley gave the city a fifth representative.

Onalaska (12-0) and West Salem (11-0), which play each other in a Division 3 semifinal at Logan on Friday, each have five All-Region players.

The Hilltoppers are represented by junior quarterback Adam Skifton, senior wide receiver Nicky Odom, senior defensive end Levi Bolstad, senior inside linebacker Sam Pica and senior defensive back Sean Gilles.

Senior defensive lineman Aaron Manke, senior defensive end Connor Bahr, senior outside linebacker Kellen Wright, senior inside linebacker Luke Noel and senior defensive back Brennan Kennedy were selected for the Panthers.

Cashton senior Colin O'Neil (running back) and junior Brett Hemmersbach Inside linebacker, Blair-Taylor seniors Evan Nehring (wide receiver) and Bryan Rogstad (punter), Prairie du Chien senior Joey Xiya (kicker) and juniors Ty Wagner (running back) and Max Schneider (offensive line), De Soto senior Bryce Grelle (defensive end) and junior Landon Pedretti (defensive back), Westby senior Brett Crume (defensive back), G-E-T senior Thomas Haney (offensive line), Black River Falls senior Evan Voss (punter) and Viroqua junior Owen Zahm (tight end) also made teams.