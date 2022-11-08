 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Carpets To Go
Presented By Dairyland Power Cooperative
alert top story
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

High school football: WFCA All-Region teams released

Bangor High School seniors Jonah Larson and Tanner Jones and Cashton senior Zack Mlsna are all two-way honorees after the WFCA released its All-Region teams on Tuesday.

All three players have led their respective teams to the WIAA Division 7 state semifinals. The Cardinals (11-1) play Eau Claire Regis (12-0) at Arcadia in one of Friday night's semifinals, and the Eagles (12-0) play Shiocton (10-2) at Marshfield, Wis., on Friday night in the other.

Zack Mlsna mug

Mlsna

Larson and Mlsna were named to the offensive and defensive lines, and Jones was selected as a running back and outside linebacker.

Aquinas (11-1), which plays Kewaunee (11-1) in a Division 5 semifinal at Wisconsin Rapids, Wis., on Friday, had senior quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer, junior offensive lineman Shane Willenbring, senior outside linebacker Damien Lee and senior inside linebacker Calvn Hargrove chosen. Central senior defensive back Boston Brindley gave the city a fifth representative.

People are also reading…

Jackson Flottmeyer mug

Flottmeyer

Onalaska (12-0) and West Salem (11-0), which play each other in a Division 3 semifinal at Logan on Friday, each have five All-Region players.

Nicky Odom mug

Odom

The Hilltoppers are represented by junior quarterback Adam Skifton, senior wide receiver Nicky Odom, senior defensive end Levi Bolstad, senior inside linebacker Sam Pica and senior defensive back Sean Gilles.

Senior defensive lineman Aaron Manke, senior defensive end Connor Bahr, senior outside linebacker Kellen Wright, senior inside linebacker Luke Noel and senior defensive back Brennan Kennedy were selected for the Panthers.

Brennan Kennedy mug

Kennedy

Cashton senior Colin O'Neil (running back) and junior Brett Hemmersbach Inside linebacker, Blair-Taylor seniors Evan Nehring (wide receiver) and Bryan Rogstad (punter), Prairie du Chien senior Joey Xiya (kicker) and juniors Ty Wagner (running back) and Max Schneider (offensive line), De Soto senior Bryce Grelle (defensive end) and junior Landon Pedretti (defensive back), Westby senior Brett Crume (defensive back), G-E-T senior Thomas Haney (offensive line), Black River Falls senior Evan Voss (punter) and Viroqua junior Owen Zahm (tight end) also made teams.

The Onalaska football team started its season with a huge 14-13 nonconference victory over West Salem with a defensive stand on a conversion and punishing offense down the stretch.
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill on track to break NFL records

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News