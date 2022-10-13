High school football: What to watch between Aquinas and West Salem

1

Defensive secondary

There will be plenty of physical play on the line of scrimmage, but both teams are going to be looking for the right timing for a big play. Both secondaries are strong, but play makers like Aquinas' Colin Conzemius and West Salem's Brennan Kennedy are going to be targets and a handful for defenders.

Conzemius averages 20 yards per catch and has reached the end zone nine times. Kennedy averages 25.6 yards per catch with six touchdown receptions. Quarterbacks Jackson Flottmeyer and Brett McConkey will be looking for them.

2

Ball control

This is the easiest key to throw into a game, but it always becomes a much more important factor in a game of this caliber. Flottmeyer considered it a key when discussing the game, and the Panthers have probably had more of an impact on opponents in this phase.

West Salem's defense has recorded 17 interceptions, recovered eight fumbles and scored four defensive touchdowns this season. Aquinas has 12 takeaways and two defensive touchdowns.

3

Tackling

We go back to the defense on this one, and we do that because of the speed and physicality that exists for both teams. Passes will be completed, but quick stops will be emphasized, and the Panthers and Blugolds flow to the ball very well.

Individual tackling will be big, but getting large groups to the ball more important because both teams have powerful runners. Watch for the wrestlers — there will plenty of them on the field — making a lot of those stops in this game.