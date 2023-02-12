A pair of local teams earned the top seeds in their respective brackets when the WIAA postseason brackets were revealed Sunday afternoon, with Aquinas taking the top spot in Division 4’s Sectional 3 and Blair-Taylor ranked one in Division 5’s Sectional 3.

The Blugolds received a first-round bye with their top seeding and will not play until Feb. 24 at 7 p.m., taking on the winner of a matchup between 9-seed Luther and 8-seed Boscobel on Feb. 21 at 7 p.m.

Aquinas has a 21-1 record so far, and has not lost to a Wisconsin team yet this season, only falling in a 83-72 loss against Providence Academy of Plymouth, Minn. on Nov. 25 in a game at St. Thomas Academy in the Twin Cities.

Bangor is the two seed in the same bracket, also receiving a bye and facing the winner of No. 7 Melrose-Mindoro vs No. 10 Riverdale.

Blair-Taylor also earned a bye with their top seed, hosting a Feb. 24 7 p.m. matchup against the winner of 8-seed Wonewoc-Center and 9-seed Loyal. Hillsboro is the bracket’s 2-seed.

The Wildcats have not lost yet this year with a 22-0 mark after falling two wins shy of state a year ago.

In the Division 2 Sectional 1 bracket, Onalaska has the best local seeding with a No. 3, hosting No. 6 Rice Lake at 7 p.m. on Feb. 24. Central earned the four-seed, hosting five-seed River Falls at 7 p.m. on Feb. 24 as well. Logan is the bracket’s nine-seed, hitting the road against eight-seed Hayward at 7 p.m. on Feb. 21 with the winner facing top-seed Menomonie.