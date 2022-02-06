High school girls basketball: Bangor's then, now and beyond celebration a good one

BANGOR — Onalaska High School girls basketball coach Shane Schmeling grabbed the microphone and took his position as the next to address the assembled crowd as it talked and ate cake and ice cream.

“Lose the purple,” someone shouted from a table to his left.

And that prompted Schmeling to remove the Onalaska jacket he was wearing and reveal the Bangor t-shirt underneath it.

“It still fits,” Schmeling said as a video with pictures and newspaper clippings ran behind him. “Some might say.”

After coaching his Hilltoppers to a 46-45 victory over third-ranked Bangor, Schmeling moved to the Bangor cafeteria to share the spotlight with a group of ladies he’d coached to a WIAA state championship when they were Bangor students 25 years ago.

While the competitive aspect to a celebratory day was the game, this was the part everyone probably anticipated the most. This was the chance for returning players and their coach to relive — to an extent — a very memorable part of their shared lives.

That’s why all but two of the players who helped the Cardinals beat Hilbert 66-49 in the semifinals before a 62-57 win over Gilman made them Division 4 state champions came back on Saturday.

The win over Gilman allowed Bangor to avenge a 90-65 regular-season loss to the Pirates and complete a 23-4 season with its 19th straight victory.

They talked about that game, they discussed the terrible storm that made traveling to Madison so difficult that weekend, and they gave encouragement to this year’s Bangor team, which is 20-2 and won its first 18 games of the season.

It’s just what Bangor coach Merlin Jones hoped for after starting communication with Schmeling about having this event, which also included Bangor youth players and celebrated the program then, now and beyond. Cards were available with photos of teams from all phases, and players signed them for each other.

“Well, we obviously started talking about it before the season so we could get the game set up,” said Jones, who has coached the Cardinals to four state tournaments and won a Division 5 title in 2019. “We probably set the date late fall.

“This is really good turnout, especially for something that we’re doing 25 years after the fact.”

The returning players were treated to a game where the two teams were never separated by by more than six points. As one pulled away by a couple of possessions, the other quickly tightened things up again.

“I think it was good for both teams,” said Schmeling, whose team improved to 12-10 with its sixth win in seven games. “These are tournament-type games with it being frenzied at the end, and it meant something for me to have our kids come back here and play well.”

Schmeling, who coached Onalaska to the Division 2 state semifinals last season, still makes trips back to Bangor for games when possible and still has a connection to the program. He knows some of the players and was thrilled for the chance to see his team match up with them.

But he quickly — and appropriately — shifted from Onalaska pride to Bangor pride when the game ended.

“When you are coaching, you think you’ll remember every play, everything that happened,” said Schmeling who still communicates with some of his former players and saw others for the first time Saturday in years. “I remember very little about the games, but I remember the relationships, the fans and the way this community supports its teams.”

