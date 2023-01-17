High school girls basketball: Change of pace doesn't shake Caledonia in win over Onalaska

ONALASKA — Normally a fast-paced offensive unit, the Caledonia girls basketball team had to win a different way on Tuesday at Onalaska.

“Wait until something’s open,” Caledonia coach Scott Sorenson shouted to his players in the second half. “Don’t force it.”

The Warriors were slowed down by a game Hilltoppers defense, but Caledonia rode a big first half lead to a 53-44 nonconference victory on the road.

Sorenson said his team started strong before Onalaska began clamping down on outside shots and kick outs, leading to some Caledonia possessions to taking over a minute off the clock.

The Warriors defense did its job too, holding the Hilltoppers off the board for the final five-plus minutes of the first half to lead 30-12 at halftime.

“We had some spurts where we made some shots and defended well,” Sorenson said. “After (the first 12 minutes) it was a struggle. Credit to Onalaska for playing a really good defense. They’re a solid athletic team that defends well. They did a great job showing on the screens.”

The Hilltoppers (6-7) didn’t go away without a fight, cutting a 17-point lead down to nine by the final buzzer. Early foul trouble was one of the reasons Onalaska coach Tom Cowley said his team got behind early and struggled to catch up until late.

“One of the biggest things for us early was foul trouble,” Cowley said. “I had to change my rotation to play zone and we had some kids in position. That’s when we made the change to man-to-man. We just have to make sure everyone is one the same page and not turning little mistakes into big mistakes.”

The Warriors (13-2) are now on a six-game winning streak and hold a perfect 4-0 record in the Three Rivers Conference. One of the key reasons for Sorenson is the team’s plethora of options.

Senior guard Ava Privet passed 1,000 career points on Monday, finishing with 30 points against Dover-Eyota, but she’s far from the only big time scorer on the Warriors roster. Paige Klug was the leading scorer Tuesday for Caledonia with 17 points. Sophomore guard Josie Foster had 11 off the bench, shooting 9-for-10 from the free throw line.

Alexis Schroeder and Jovial King were two other players that Sorenson said can be relied upon to lead the Warriors attack on any given night.

“It just depends on what the defense gives us,” Sorenson said. “We’ve got about four kids who average in the double figures and that allows us to take what the defense is giving us on any given night. It’s not an Ava Privet show, there’s a lot of talent on this team and as a coach it’s my responsibility to find who’s going to give us points on any given night.”

Klug is one of nine seniors, of which five make up the starting lineup, that have played together since their freshman year and long before. The team chemistry is something that Klug and Sorenson think gives Caledonia a boost.

“Ever since we were little we’ve been playing together and been so close knit,” Klug said. “We just know and read each other so well and it helps with our team chemistry.”

The loss for Onalaska gives them back-to-back defeats for the first time this season. Senior Ava Breidenbach led the Hilltoppers in scoring with 10 points, all coming in the second half. Junior Sidney Fillbach had nine.

The Warriors play at home Thursday against Lewiston-Altura while Onalaska host Central in hopes of getting back to .500.