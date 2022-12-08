 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GIRLS BASKETBALL

High school girls basketball: Cowley trying to pick up where Schmeling left off at Onalaska

Tom Cowley mug

Cowley

ONALASKA — When Onalaska High School needed a new girls basketball coach, they didn’t have to venture far to find Shane Schmeling’s replacement.

Tom Cowley, an assistant for two seasons under Schmeling, said he “dived head first” into his new role as varsity coach in May.

“They’re great kids,” Cowley said. “I kind of dived in head first working with the youth program and then trying to hit hard on the fundamentals and get to know the kids, try to figure out rotations and that stuff. It’s been good so far.”

Schmeling left big shoes to fill, posting a 89-33 record over five seasons with the Hilltoppers. Cowley’s more than two decades of coaching experience -- including three seasons at Arcadia that included a WIAA Division 3 state semifinal appearance in 2020 -- made him an easy choice to fill them.

Players, including junior forward Claire Pedretti, have taken to Cowley for the positive and uplifting attitude he brings.

“He brings a really positive energy to our team and is really smart about the game of basketball,” Peddretti said. “The support he gives us, always being there for us and helping us improve however we can in the game (is a big difference.)”

The Hilltoppers (1-2, 1-1) have had mixed results through three games under Cowley. After opening MVC play with a 59-42 win over Tomah, a second-half scoring drought proved devastating in a 40-30 loss to Central on Tuesday.

Cowley envisions Onalaska being a force to be reckoned with as it had been under Schmeling — averaging only 48.5 points allowed per game during his tenure. So far, the Hilltoppers are making progress in that department as they’ve yet to allow more than 50 in a game and average 44 allowed a game.

“I kind of want us to be known as a very tough, solid defensive team,” Cowley said. “I think the pieces are definitely there. We did some nice individual things, now we’ve got to put it all together as a team effort.”

The Hilltoppers will try and rebound from their loss to Central at 7 p.m. Friday when they host Holmen, who’s a perfect 2-0 in MVC contests.

The Onalaska High School girls basketball team went 17-4 and qualified for its second WIAA Division 2 state tournament in 2020-21.

James Krause can be reached by email at James.KrauseJr@lee.net or on Twitter @jkrausepro.

UP NEXT

WHO: Holmen Vikings (3-4, 2-0) vs. Onalaska Hilltoppers (1-2, 1-1)

WHEN: 7 p.m. 

WHERE: Onalaska High School, Onalaska

