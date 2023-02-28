Aquinas High School senior Macy Donarski has been named as one of six finalists for the Ms. Basketball award that is given out by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association.

Donarski, a Division I University of Montana commit, is averaging 20.1 points, 8.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 5.2 rebounds per game for the Blugolds (25-1), who are ranked first in Division 4 by The Associated Press and play Bangor (20-6) in a WIAA sectional semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday in Onalaska.

Donarski is joined on the list by Germantown's KK Arnold (a Connecticut commit), Kettle Moraine's Grace Grocholski (West Virginia), Lakeland's Julianna Ouimette (Lehigh), Union Grove's Sophia Rampulla (UW-Milwaukee) and New Berlin West's Meghan Schultz (undecided with Division I offers).

The winner of the award will be announced during the state tournament scheduled for March 9-11 at the Resch Center in Green Bay.