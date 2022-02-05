High school girls basketball: Emma Breidenbach's late plays send Onalaska past state-ranked Bangor

BANGOR — Emma Breidenbach used to be a bundle of nerves in such situations, but the Onalaska High School senior was anything but on Saturday evening.

Breidenbach first drilled a 3-pointer to give the Hilltoppers a lead, then made two free throws with 55.2 seconds on the clock that eventually provided the winning margin in a 46-45 nonconference victory over Bangor.

Onalaska (12-10) picked up its sixth win in seven games behind Breidenbach's late offense and found a way to beat a team that was beaten for just the second time this season and entered the game tied for the No. 3 spot in the state's Associated Press Division 5 rankings.

"It's a little bit of a goal I achieved because I wasn't nervous on those shots," said Breidenbach, who scored a team-high 16 points. "I was nervous when I was younger, but I'm a senior and have to make plays for my team and do the best that i can."

The Cardinals (20-2), whose last lead was 43-41 after two Nora Tucker free throws with 2:39 to go, cut their deficit to the final margin when Anna Fronk hit two free throws with 23.6 seconds to go. Bangor then fouled Anna Skemp, but she missed the bonus free throw that was awarded with 21.7 seconds left, and Madeline Janisch grabbed the rebound to give the Cardinals one last chance.

Coach Merlin Jones called a timeout with 14 seconds left, and the Cardinals got two shots off in the closing seconds. Tucker kept the possession alive with an offensive rebound on the first one,and Janisch got to the loose ball after the second miss and was fouled, but she missed both free throws with 1.9 seconds left.

Breidenbach's plays late played a big hand in the outcome of a game played in front of a big crowd there to celebrate the 25-year anniversary of Bangor's 1997 WIAA state championship team.

The 3-pointer that gave Onalaska a 44-43 lead with 2:17 left was set up during a timeout and came on a wide open look at the basket. It was her first 3 of the game.

"That's kind of the stuff we expect out of her," Onalaska coach Shane Schmeling said of Breidenbach. "We didn't know if we'd have someone to fill that role this year, but she has evolved into it, and I'm really proud of her."

Tucker scored 16 points and Anna Fronk nine for the Cardinals, but they made just 12 of 23 attempts from the free-throw line, and it hurt them.

"There were some things we could have done to make a difference today," Bangor coach Merlin Jones said. "The last few games, we haven't been making our free throws like we normally do."

The biggest lead of the game was six points, and the Cardinals held that advantage both times.

Langrehr and Taylor Jacobson provided the first one when Langrehr broke a 32-32 tie, and Jacobson followed it up with a drive to the basket. Langrehr then stole the ball near midcourt and fired to Jacobson for another layup and 38-32 advantage with 6:37 left.

Ava Breidenbach, who scored 10 points, followed with a 3-pointer off a pass from Sidney Fillbach, and Fronk had an immediate answer from the left corner to push the Bangor lead back to 41-35.

But the Hilltoppers scored 11 of the last 15 points for the victory.

"We're consistently inconsistent, but I feel like we turned a corner about a month ago," Schmeling said. "We have lost a couple since then, but we're playing a little better offensively, and I think this team is starting to play its best basketball at the end of the season, which is what you always want."

