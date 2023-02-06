While Aquinas girls basketball might have been crowned MVC regular season champs already, several teams are still scrapping and clawing for second.

Holmen entered their game Tuesday night at Central tied with Onalaska for second with the RiverHawks seeking to jump them in the standings. Junior guard Sydney Valiska didn’t let that happen as she scored 18 points in the Vikings 65-54 win.

“We want that second place all to ourselves,” Valiska said. “Aquinas is really good, but second place to us is like a win for us. We’ve put in the work and we’re doing our best as a team.”

Central senior guard Brittney Mislivecek finished with a game-high 22 points, but the well ran dry for her late in the second half as she managed just a pair of free-throws in the final seven minutes. Holmen coach Nate Johnson said that started with cleaner offensive possessions after the RiverHawks scored several times in the first half off steals.

“We did a really good job knowing where Mislivecek was in the second half,” Johnson said. “She had a great night, she’s a great scorer. We did a much better job with our offensive possessions in the whole second half. We had great movement, good looks inside, did some inside out stuff. We got to the line quite a bit.”

Valiska only had one made shot, a 3-pointer, in the first half. In the second half, the game opened up for her as she hit three more 3’s and added a few inside baskets. Junior forwards Olivia Schneieder and Izzy Jahr added 14 and 11 respectively.

“The screening was really good,” Valiska said. “We talked about after the game that our offense really stepped up in the second half and that’s how I got open more. I like the open looks and that comes from screening, picking and stuff like that.”

Central coach Quartell Roberson said the loss simply came down to who made shots and who didn’t, but added that size was tough for his team to deal with in the second half.

“They packed it in a little bit,” Roberson said. “They’re long and tall, so that helped them. The switch from the 1-3-1 actually going to the 2-3 helped them out a little bit more because it got some girls close to the basket. That was the biggest thing.”

The Vikings (13-10, 7-4) now hold second by a half-game over Onalaska and the Hilltoppers, who host Aquinas on Thursday.

Johnson has a new season-high for conference wins since taking over the program in 2018 and are now four MVC wins better than last season where they only won five games overall. A win next week in their season finale against Logan will secure them the second in conference.

“We haven’t been (in this position) in a few years,” Johnson said. “We’ve set ourselves up for next week against Logan. If we win, we’d win second outright. For us, with Aquinas being who they are, that’s a big deal for us. We had a bump in the road against Tomah last week and we got back on track today. It’s a big deal for us and I’m really proud of the kids.”

After winning three of their previous ten, The RiverHawks (9-13, 5-5) entered Tuesday night’s game with momentum from a three-game winning streak. The big picture for Roberson beyond his two final conference games is what lies after in sectionals.

“Our sectionals are pretty much wide open,” Roberson said. “I think Menomonie is at the top of it and everyone is in the same boat in the middle. We got to compete. I told our seniors to make sure they go out in a good fashion. Win or lose, go out on top. You can still do that if you give it your all.”

Logan is among the teams in Central’s section. Two weeks before they might meet in the postseason, Logan will host the RiverHawks on Thursday night in each team’s second to last regular season game.