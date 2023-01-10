High school girls basketball: La Crescent-Hokah brought "back down to earth" in Waukon loss

LA CRESCENT — The La Crescent-Hokah High School girls basketball team, even at 8-1, were still searching for a few things heading into a home game Tuesday night against Waukon.

Lancers coach Victoria Larson thinks her team got something they needed. A game to “bring us back down to earth.”

The Lancers (8-2) came back from a seven-point halftime deficit against the Indians, but a streak of errors put Waukon ahead in their 60-51 win on the road. La Crescent-Hokah started the half with a 11-2 run, but couldn’t carry that constancy into the closing minutes.

“It was honestly just us beating ourselves,” Larson said. “We’d go on a run and then start to turn the ball over to give them an opportunity to run. It just came down to fundamentals. We’d play good for a few minutes and then play down for a few.”

“We’ve actually been pretty consistent throughout the season. There are always those airhead moments that you’re going to have in high school basketball, but we’ve been pretty consistent in terms of taking care of the basketball, playing good defense and that’s where we let ourselves down tonight.”

The Indians (8-4) were led by Keira McCormick with 23 points. Emma Palmer was strong in the post, adding 14.

The loss ends a seven-game winning streak for the Lancers with their last defeat coming on the road to Caledonia on Nov. 29.

“We’ve got hustlers,” Larson said. “We have people who want to shoot the basketball, great three-point shooters and girls who just have a nose for the ball. Our starting five could easily compete with any starting five in the state. When we have our five starters out there, we’re pretty dominant.”

Larson’s favorite attributes in her team shined at times Tuesday night, frequently making extra passes and rarely taking bad shots. Some of what needs to be mended also showed, as depth beyond the starting five has been a struggle.

The Lancers, already starting the year trying to fill the gap of their starting center from last year, are now down senior and multi-year varsity starter Cali Esser due to an injury that required surgery.

“Since her surgery, I think part of this for us has been finding her identity without her,” Larson said.

La Crescent-Hokah without Esser still has five seniors on the roster, most notably Molly Bills. Bills, who scored 23 points after being honored pregame for passing 1,000 career points, has grown beyond her abilities to score and into being someone who can use that prowess to become a great teammate.

“(Molly) wakes up and she’s in range,” Larson said. “At the same time, she’s gotten really good at finding that open player. If she’s being double teamed, she’s going to find that next girl. She’s really unselfish and really wants to win.”

Through 10 games, all issues taken, the Lancers record remains strong. It’s the next 10 games — which includes P-E-M, Dover-Eyota and a home rematch with Caledonia — that Larson says will show how they truly stack up.

“These next ten games are against teams that are above us in the section,” Larson said. “For us, these next ten games are going to be big in terms of seeing where we stand.”

A game against Chatfield on Thursday is what’s next for the Lancers.