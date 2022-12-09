High school girls basketball: La Crosse Aquinas beats Central in physical crosstown matchup

The word choice coaches for the Aquinas and Central High School girls basketball teams chose after their crosstown meeting at Aquinas Friday paints a picture of what kind of game it was.

Aquinas coach Dave Donarski described it as “clunky” while the opposing Central coach Quartell Roberson called the game “a battle.” Another word that would have worked: lopsided.

The Blugolds (6-1, 2-0) played to their strength with a full court press that wrecked the RiverHawks (2-5, 1-1) physically and guided them to a 64-32 MVC win.

“We’re fortunate because we usually have really intense practice,” Donarski said. “That’s why we have so many assistant coaches who run those kids through and help out. I feel like culturally that’s what we’ve been like when we’ve been successful and that hasn’t changed. We get after them at practice, they understand our expectations and they come ready like they did tonight.”

If the scoreboard didn’t tell the story, the physical battering the RiverHawks took showed throughout. The first half saw a combined 26 fouls between the two teams with both in the double bonus with seven minutes and 31 seconds left in the half.

Central senior Sienna Torgerud was on the receiving end of plenty of contact as the lead guard in place of senior Brittney Mislivecek, who was out due to illness.

“Going against Aquinas, that’s just how they play,” Roberson said. “They’re physical, they jump on you, trap you and body you up. I thought the refs did a decent job calling that. There were way too many free throws in this game but part of it was good fouls.”

The senior guards of Macy Donarski and Autumn Passehl led Aquinas in scoring. Macy Donarski had 19 points while Autumn Passehl had 17, including 13 in the first half. With both teams struggling shooting from the field, it was four three-pointers from Passehl that helped Aquinas lead 34-8 at halftime.

“Coach Donarski gives us a lot of confidence to shoot and keep shooting,” Passehl said. “He knows our defense is good enough we’ll have the opportunity to shoot a lot of threes.”

With Macy Donarski being a catalyst for the offense as a slasher, Donarski points to Passehl among other guard who play their part with perimeter shooting. Junior guard Maddie Murphy (eight points) and senior guard Shea Bahr (five points) each added three-pointers for the Blugolds.

“Macy is an attacker and teams are going to try and get her away from the lane,” Donarski said. “I don’t blame them for that. Autumn shot great tonight, Maddie Murphy has had a great season for us just banging in threes. I feel like Shea Bahr can shoot the ball really well too. It’s nice to have that kind of balance.”

Where the offense struggled early making field goals, they more than made up in trapping their opposition. The RiverHawks first points didn’t come until 4:30 into the game on a free-throw by senior Sanae Thomas. Their first field goal of the game wasn’t until 9:30 into the game, made by freshman Chloe Ackerman.

Roberson said being without Mislivecek put them in a tough position as she was a key factor in answering the press.

“When they press and get after it, they’re a really good team if you can’t handle that and we struggle with it,” Roberson said. “I think in the half court we did better thought. When they took off the press, we managed the trap a lot better and got settled in.”

Freshman Alahnna Simpson led the RiverHawks in scoring with 13, all in the second half. The RiverHawks shot 12-for-29 from the free throw line, a stat that frustrated Central and left Donarski shaking his head.

“I don’t mind an aggressive foul when we’re trying to steal a pass, but sometimes I feel like we’re just riding kids and hammering them as they try to drive by us,” Donarski said. “We have to get better at that, but I tell you what. I’d rather have a team that’s physical that likes to get in those kinds of altercations than someone that’s soft and doesn’t like any contact. We’ll clean it up, and when we do look out.”

Aquinas visits Holmen on Tuesday night while Central will host Tomah.