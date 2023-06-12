Samantha Davis, who is entering her sophomore season with the Aquinas High School girls basketball team, received her first Division I scholarship offer on Monday.

Davis, who helped the Blugolds win MVC and WIAA Division 4 regional and sectional championships as a freshman, was offered the chance to join the program UW-Green Bay.

Davis, who played forward last season, averaged 15.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 steals per game for an Aquinas team that went 28-2 and advanced to the state championship game against Laconia in March.

She was named Associated Press All-State honorable mention and earned a spot on the All-Tribune first team and All-MVC second team.