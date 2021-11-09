High school girls basketball: La Crosse Aquinas starts climb toward top of the mountain

The Aquinas High School basketball team isn't about to live in the past.

There is too much future to tackle if the Blugolds want to be one of the few teams that end the season on a victory.

Lake Mills ended Aquinas' 97-game winning streak against teams from Wisconsin by beating it 78-67 in the WIAA Division 3 championship game last February. That outcome also ended the Blugolds' streak of two straight state titles after their third attempt was lost due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Getting back to the top of the mountain will take some work, and that officially started as a group Monday, but some of the players think the defeat can help that process.

"Yes, I'm still irritated by it," said junior point guard Macy Donarski, who has already committed to play for Division I Saint Louis University. "But I use it more for motivation.

"We just have to outwork everybody this year, so we don't have to feel that way again."

The Blugolds have put together an incredible run of success, especially over the past five seasons. Aquinas has a 129-4 record during that span and has qualified for a state championship game every year.

A pair of Division I recruits — Macy Donarski and senior Jacy Weisbrod (Northern Colorado) — are at the forefront of this effort, which includes another difficult nonconference schedule and will have to be executed without the kind of depth that's been available throughout.

Donarski, Weisbrod and junior Shea Bahr return as seasoned players. Senior Gracie Cronk played every game off the bench, and sophomores Maddie Murphy and Danica Silcox played some minutes at the ends of games.

Juniors Alexa Neumeister and Naomi Koch are others up for much more expansive roles with the Blugolds this season.

"It's a different crew," said Aquinas coach Dave Donarski, whose career record with the team is 169-14 through seven seasons. "We aren't overly deep because we have those eight, and then we will rotate some varsity reserve kids in with them."

But there will be no tears shed for the Blugolds, who won six straight outright MVC titles before tying Onalaska with a 7-0 record during an abbreviated season last year. It will take more work this time around to continue that streak.

"I know we have a lot of girls ready to step up," said Weisbrod, who has made 208 3-pointers after hitting 99 and shooting 47.1% from long range as a junior. "They've been working really hard in the offseason. I've seen it.

"They've come a long way the past six months, and I'm excited to see how they fill their roles."

The most interesting transition may come from Bahr, who has been a very good defender and rebounder her first two seasons. Those performances need to continue, but Bahr will be expected to score more than the 4.7 points she averaged as a sophomore.

"I am going to have to go into more of a scoring role and not be so passive (with the ball)," Bahr said. "I have to be more active with the ball on the perimeter.

"It's definitely a confidence boost to have a coach tell you that. I tried to get extra shooting time in addition to our open gyms in the offseason."

Bahr made 14 3-pointers in 39 attempts (35.9%) as a sophomore and has hit 26 of 71 (36.6%) during her career. The graduation loss of outside shooters Bri Bahr and Fiona O'Flaherty should lead to plenty more shooting opportunties.

"Shea can really shoot the ball, too," Dave Donarski said. "Not many people realize that, and she will gain a lot of respect over time. She's really smart, and we know she's a great rebounder and great defender, so she can help in all facets.

"She will play a really, really big role this year."

The highest profiles, however, still belong to Weisbrod and Macy Donarski, who combined to provide nearly 40 points per game last season, with Donarski averaging 19.7 and Weisbrod 19.6.

Macy Donarski's insistence on getting to the basket is difficult for defenders to deny, and they have just as much trouble stopping Weisbrod from getting clear looks at the hoop from the 3-point line.

Weisbrod might back off the perimeter shots a bit to take the ball inside or post up for a different offensive look, but she should still be expected to launch away when the opportunities are there.

The Blugolds will also have to be ready for another grueling march through their nonconference schedule.

It all starts Nov. 20 with a game against Lakeland at Beaver Dam.

The Thunderbirds are led by junior guard Julianna Ouimette, an uncommitted Division I recruit who averaged 26.5 points as a sophomore and has scored 1,180 points her first two seasons. Her younger sister, Kristina, is a 6-foot-1 freshman with offers from schools such as Wisconsin and Illinois.

It continues with another trip to the Twin Cities suburbs for games against Dowling Catholic and Hill-Murray. Dowling is an annual powerhouse in Iowa — Aquinas beat Dowling twice in recent years — and Hill-Murray advanced to Minnesota's Class AAA state semifinals last year.

Platteville, which advanced to the 2020 WIAA Division 3 championship game, and 2021 MSHSL Class AA state quarterfinalist Minnehaha Academy are also on the schedule.

Defending Division 1 state champion Germantown, led by national top-10 recruit and junior KK Adams, presents another challenge Dec. 28 in Watertown, Wis.

"I love our strength of schedule," Macy Donarski said. "I think it's great for us because as it comes to the (postseason), we know we've played the best of the best, and I think it can help us reach our goals at the end of it."

