High school girls basketball: La Crosse Central rally hands Logan first conference loss

After leading by a few at halftime, the Central girls basketball team suddenly found themselves down in the second half by double-digits to Logan when coach Quartell Roberson called a timeout.

“I just told our players to kind of relax and take their time,” Roberson said. “Take it one possession at a time and we’ll be fine.”

The pep talk helped the RiverHawks recover for a 50-47 win at home to hand Logan their first MVC loss despite a 26-point performance from Rangers junior guard Aaliyah Hamilton.

Roberson said it felt like every shot that left Hamilton’s hand in the first half was going in. An adjustment in the second half helped lock her down and push the RiverHawks (3-9, 2-2) to an even MVC record.

“She’s been playing well, we watched the film on her,” Roberson said. “We tried to take her out of the game and we didn’t do as much as we needed to. In the second half, we switched it up and put a longer guard, Alahnna Simpson, on her and that kind of helped us out.”

Senior guard Brittney Mislivecek led Central with 18 points. Along with Brittney’s scoring, Roberson recognized the play of role players he said were a deciding factor.

“Every time we play Logan it’s a good matchup,” Roberson said. “This year we were so evenly matched up besides (Logan senior forward) Jazzy Davis, who I think is a really good post player. Where the difference was for us was our role players stepped up.”

Senior guard Gracee Hartung had nine points for Central, including a late 3-pointer to help seal the deal. Another senior guard, Sienna Torgerud, held her own despite playing at a size disadvantage against Davis.

“We’ve been talking about all along knowing Mislivecek was going to be a good player and Simpson was going to be good and have a solid season for us,” Roberson said. “Some of our role players needed to step up and I thought Hartung did that. So was Torgerud. She was battling with Davis all night...She’s walking out a little battered and bruised but she battled.”

The Rangers (6-5, 3-1) still hold second in the MVC standings behind Aquinas. After a nonconference road game against Eau Claire North next Tuesday, they host Holmen on Thursday night. Central hosts Eau Claire Memorial on Monday and visits Sparta on Friday night.